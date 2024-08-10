When Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Both Dated Tate Donovan in 90s

The 2020 cover story by Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine chronicled the relationship between her and Jennifer Aniston. The two admitted that their mutual ex-boyfriend, actor Tate Donovan, had introduced them and Aniston also made a joke about how he may have a 'type'. During the interview, Bullock admitted, "We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

Aniston echoed, "We both partook of Tate," when Bullock interrupted, "Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both." Aniston remarked, "He seems to have a type." Later, Bullock elaborated on Aniston's comment by describing the type as 'talented', 'funny', 'kind', 'introspective', and 'generous'. Aniston, on the other hand, cited, "Lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design."

The two actresses remain close friends to this day despite them falling for the same guy. As per US Weekly, Bullock and Donovan were together in the early 1990s but broke off their relationship before they could say 'I do.' Donovan, who had a brief appearance on Friends as Aniston's character Rachel Green's romantic interest, Joshua Burgin, proposed to Aniston in the mid-1990s. However, she terminated their engagement in 1998.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Additionally, Bullock stated in the interview that Aniston was 'so charming' during their first meeting. She praised, "You really have a way of pushing joy and positivity. You do that in your work, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you allow into your home and your life. Anyone who has the honor of being in your home and your life doesn't want to leave because it's safe, it's emotional, and it's joyous."

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston at the Netflix Golden Globes After Party, 2020. pic.twitter.com/mge2QxbIw1 — best of sandra bullock (@bestofsbullock) July 8, 2024

Complimenting the Friends actress for her warmth and friendliness, she added, "That's a rare thing. A lot of people don't have that. They are afraid to share because they are afraid to lose something. You go through life as though you are not afraid to lose anything, and that's really inspiring." Aniston recalled, "I sent you a note and you sent me a shot," before adding that their second run-in was at a friend's wedding.

Their 2014 encounter at a Gwyneth Paltrow-hosted dinner party was detailed in another article by US Weekly. "They got to talking and everything just really clicked," a source told the outlet at the time. The duo's "same dry sense of humor" and "similar outlooks on life" were quickly revealed. Additionally, the famous women "bonded over where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood." The insider further noted that the pair "talk or text frequently, go out to dinner a lot, and often invite each other over for parties and low-key get-togethers."