In the 1980s and 1990s, Jeffrey Epstein was employed as a paid consultant by a financial firm in New York that took part in one of the biggest Ponzi scams in American history. As the CEO of Towers Financial Corporation in the mid-1980s, Steven Hoffenberg made Epstein his right-hand man, and he was regarded as his first "mentor." In the year 2020, Hoffenberg disclosed in an interview the "75 percent about Epstein" that was never revealed by anybody else.

Steven Hoffenberg, the mentor of Jeffrey Epstein once said, "Jeffrey Epstein had a deal with the Israelis to gather intelligence and information from people."



Steven Hoffenberg would eventually be found dead in his Connecticut apartment in 2022.

Hoffenberg told The U.S. Sun at the time, "Epstein did meet Prince Andrew around 1991; this was said to me by Epstein. Epstein was very pleased to meet the prince, and it was in the UK. Epstein knew he could manipulate Andrew. That’s a solid fact. Epstein’s ability to manipulate was extraordinary. If he wanted to, he could have been the President of America. Andrew respected Epstein highly and was tremendously impressed, so that’s what made him vulnerable to Epstein. This was a trophy friendship; it was his strongest bond, even more than Clinton’s." He claimed that Epstein informed him about his more elaborate schemes of blackmail.

Epstein organized parties for his high-profile acquaintances, offering a list of younger, juvenile women, and cameras were placed up on all of his properties as well as on his jet, which was dubbed the Lolita Express, according to Hoffenberg. He added that any recordings and data were sent to the infamous Israeli spy agency Mossad in addition to being exploited for financial advantage.

Art dealer who flew on Lolita Express with Jeffrey Epstein 12 times from 2000-2001 including a flight with Prince Andrew and "could exonerate" him if she would be willing to disclose what she saw, refuses to speak.

Hoffenberg revealed to the outlet, "He told me that Ghislaine Maxwell was going to be the breakthrough to bring him into that orbit—to be able to be part of the agency in Israel—and that’s what did occur. They created the plan of installing the honeypot cameras and had taken over the house in Manhattan [given to him by his billionaire client Les Wexner] to blackmail the politicians. He then took over the house in Florida and put in cameras. The cameras were to record rapes; it wasn’t just about gathering intelligence but compromising the politicians. When he befriended Andrew, he had a deal with the Israelis to gather intelligence and information from people whom Epstein took into his homes and his plane."

Hoffenberg further explained how Epstein "used" Prince Andrew to enhance his social circle. He said, "I remember Andrew was at many of his events when he took over the house in Manhattan; that was in the early years. He got tremendous power and influence from Ghislaine, using that intelligence to socially climb with Trump, Clinton, and Andrew. Andrew didn’t understand he was being used; he’s a royal, so he doesn’t look at that. He would discuss tactics with me, speaking of Andrew as a trophy, a tremendous friend, and a benefit to his social network; he’d brag about it. It was a big, big, big issue with him."

Since a terrible BBC interview in 2019, during which he defended his acquaintance with Epstein and incited public indignation, the 63-year-old Duke of York has avoided public life. Virginia Giuffre filed a U.S. civil lawsuit against Andrew in February 2022, claiming that he had sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, more than 20 years earlier. Andrew settled the case. He has always refuted the accusations, stating he has no recollection of ever having met her.