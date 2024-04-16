When Ivanka Trump Misquoted Albert Einstein Causing The Family to Step In

Ivanka Trump, once attempting to channel the genius of Albert Einstein, found herself in a rather awkward situation. Back in 2013, she took to Twitter to share what she believed was a profound statement from the legendary physicist. However, as it turned out, the quote she attributed to Einstein was in fact, NEVER uttered by him.

The tweet in question read: “If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.” - Albert Einstein. A seemingly powerful statement about the importance of facts, especially coming from a figure as esteemed as Einstein. But here's the catch: Einstein never uttered those words. After the information was made public, numerous people made fun of Ivanka and shared more 'false' quotations on her tweet. According to Aol, American novelist Colin Dickey was the first person to tweet about the piece and get it noticed online.

A Twitter account managed by CMG Worldwide, the authorized representative and relative of the Albert Einstein Estate, clarified a misattributed quote, stating, "We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here's a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress." Within two days, this tweet gained significant attention, leading thousands to share other misattributed quotes. One person humorously remarked, "Don't believe everything you read on the Internet." -Abraham Lincoln." Another quipped, "Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth." ~Pol Pot. Yet another added, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend." -Mahatma Gandhi.

Ivanka is currently seated far from the uproar in politics. Despite Donald Trump's comeback to the public eye, Ivanka, the former first daughter, is sticking to her earlier pledge to leave politics behind, according to a source close to the family. The source said, "she is very happy, living her best life." "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved."

From January 2017 to January 2021, Ivanka, 42, and her spouse, Jared Kushner, worked as top advisors to former President Donald. However, Ivanka made it known in public immediately after he declared his 2024 campaign that she intended to avoid politics "moving forward." She declared, "I love my father very much," in a statement that was released shortly after her father declared his candidacy. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," as per The Guardian. She is currently sticking to her word, choosing to concentrate on the Miami community she has established. There, she is frequently pictured with her spouse and kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, as well as at social gatherings and local fitness centers.