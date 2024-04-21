When Ivanka Trump Faced Backlash Online After Claiming 'We're Going to the Moon and Mars!'

Ivanka Trump once faced backlash on social media after she praised successful SpaceX and NASA launch. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the SpaceX Dragon capsule, took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a manned mission to the International Space Station, reaching its destination smoothly. In a tweet, she expressed her admiration for the achievement, stating, "We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter." She also credited her father, former President Donald Trump when she said he 'dreams big and shoots for the stars.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

However, the internet quickly responded with a flurry of messages. Some humorously suggested that Ivanka and her family should stay in outer space once they go there—an obviously tongue-in-cheek reaction. Criticism also emerged regarding Ivanka seemingly taking credit for the accomplishment. Many pointed out that the success of the mission should be attributed to NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX team. This was said because the groundwork was laid long before the Trump administration took office, as per Indy 100.

We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter. 🚀



America 🇺🇸, and our President @realDonaldTrump, dreams big and shoot for the stars! 🌟 https://t.co/kd9CoH3XV5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 16, 2020

One person asked, "Can I help pack your bags?" Another voiced, "I speak for every true American citizen when i say that the 45th president definitely doesn’t deserve a 2nd term and that he should leave office immediately so Mr.Biden can get to work." Another commented, "Good thing, cuz they sure as shit don't want you in Manhattan! Someone else expressed disappointment, "I thought you were supposed to be the smart one... guess not. Tick Tock Grifter Barbie... it's almost over." Another quipped, "But your father said the moon was part of Mars. Also, you’re all going to prison." Someone remarked, "Like a 10th grader proud of her science project," accompanied by a star emoji.

I speak for every true American citizen when i say that the 45th president definitely doesn’t deserve a 2nd term and that he should leave office immediately so Mr.Biden can get to work — 𝑱𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒚 🇱🇷 #PochOUT (@CFCJIMMY14) November 16, 2020

Ivanka also faced backlash this year when she uploaded an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast where her husband opened up about the challenges he had to overcome to thrive in life, as per Yahoo! Ivanka praised her husband's aspirational outlook, referring to him as a 'determined optimist' following his podcast participation. Donald's daughter wrote on X that she 'received a remarkable number of gracious compliments' following Jared Kushner and Fridman's in-depth conversation. The fact that she disabled comments on her article, however, startled the social media community the most.

I’ve received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on @jaredkushner's recent in-depth discussion with @lexfridman.



I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths.… pic.twitter.com/ge8xt6edqR — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 7, 2024

In related news, it has been known that Kushner and Ivanka did not receive pay for their services as advisors to Donald in the White House, but they did get between $172 million and $640 million in outside revenue. Many netizens slammed her for these comments as well. ""Gracious compliments." Lol. Trying to alter reality," said one user. Another remarked, "The remarks were so “Gracious” that she turned them off." The statement included a laughing emoji. "Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family," someone else added.