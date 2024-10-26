When Gwyneth Paltrow Compared Brad Pitt’s Romance to Ben Affleck’s 'Technical' Skills in Bed

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her relationship with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, offering candid insights into her romantic history. During a game of "Brad or Ben" on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow didn’t shy away from comparing her two former flames, shedding light on who was the better lover, Paltrow found herself caught between two very different experiences. "That's really hard," she said, laughing as she described the intense chemistry she shared with Pitt, exclaiming, "Brad was major chemistry, love-of-your-life at the time kinda," as noted by Unilad.

On the other hand, Affleck, according to Paltrow ‘was technically excellent’ in bed. It was a striking contrast, and while both relationships left lasting marks on her, the emotional connections were clearly distinct. The Oscar-winning actress also went on to compare their personalities. Pitt, she revealed, was the more romantic of the two, often sweeping her off her feet during their time together. Affleck, however, had a knack for making her laugh, though they were also more prone to arguments. Despite this, Paltrow spoke fondly of both, emphasizing that they were both ‘good kissers’ and prominent figures in her life.

As per People magazine, Paltrow’s romance with Pitt began in 1994 when the two met on the set of Seven. For Paltrow, it was ‘love at first sight.’ The pair became one of the most talked-about couples of the 1990s, with their relationship culminating in an engagement in 1996. Paltrow reminisced about the moment Pitt proposed to her on a balcony in Argentina, calling it a great surprise. She recalled, "One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised at the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

Breaking up with Pitt was a painful experience for Paltrow, who admitted the split was ‘really hard’ but ultimately the right decision for both of them at the time. The former couple has since moved on, with Pitt now dating jewelry designer Inés De Ramón, while Paltrow has found happiness with her current husband, Brad Falchuk. Shortly after her breakup with Pitt, Paltrow began dating Affleck, whom she met at a dinner hosted by Harvey Weinstein. The two dated on and off from 1997 to 2000, and while their relationship lacked the sweeping romance she shared with Pitt, it was filled with laughter and playful banter.

Paltrow emphasized that Affleck could make her laugh like no one else, but their fiery personalities often led to arguments. Despite their differences, Paltrow spoke highly of their time together, acknowledging that both relationships had their unique strengths. Paltrow once shared, “It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way."