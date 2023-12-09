When Gwen Stefani “Flirted” With a YouTuber After Calling Hubby Blake Shelton a “Loser”

Last month, Gwen Stefani was featured in YouTuber and cosmetic artist Jackie Aina in a video. They started out talking about makeup routines, but it quickly escalated into a "love fest" between the influencer and Gwen. On the other hand, the judge on The Voice was recently seen criticizing her husband, country music superstar, Blake Shelton.

As reported by The Sun, Gwen mocked her husband during the bar-related activities on the program, Barmageddon. The couple competed fiercely against one another in the show's different challenges. Gwen was heard telling Blake that he "really sucked" and she was also recorded calling him a "loser" and laughing at him.

Jackie's YouTube channel is mostly about cosmetics and hacks related to that. During the Interview, Gwen's admiration for Jackie was on display as she praised her throughout the video. Gwen said, "Just so you know, I’m sitting super close to her and it’s flawless, her skin, technique, everything. It’s just beautiful." The comment area was flooded with fans gushing over the two.

One fan wrote, "This song is the perfect selection for this♥️ plus it's one of my favorites 😁 Living for this vibe and seeing two boss women shining bright." Another one added, "Not Gwen lowkey flirting. This was so cute!" A third commented, "Even Gwen can’t resist the beauty that is Jackie." A fourth one wrote, "Ughhhh this collab is so iconic! So loving all the magical ways that this rebrand unfolds."

After leaving The Voice, country musician Blake Shelton began presenting Barmageddon, a game program centered on celebrities. On Monday's program, a surprise visitor fought it out on the USA Network sets. His wife, Gwen Stefani, was the "surprise" contestant. The network recently posted a video on social media that included a montage of the married couple facing off against each other on the show's various game rounds. The duo was captured mocking each other playfully and making each other laugh in the videos. Stefanoften i made fun of Shelton, calling him a 'losens. At one time, Blake warned Gwen, "You're going down." In another tape, the Rich Girl hitmaker was heard informing her hubby that he "really sucked" during a game. The Instagram caption read, "@BlakeShelton versus @GwenStefani on #Barmageddon is something we never knew we needed."

Meanwhile, Gwen confessed to People in September that Blake "changed her life". She told the outlet, "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy'." She further added, "I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there."

