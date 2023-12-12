During his term in the White House, Donald Trump and his administration considered 'buying' Greenland from Denmark, while everyone thought it was said in jest. Although the former President said this idea was 'not No. 1 on the burner,' they had been contemplating it for 'strategic reasons,' as was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Trump Slams Casey DeSantis for Alleged Attempt to Manipulate Iowa Caucuses with Out-of-State Support

Trump stunned everyone with the news of his wanting to purchase Greenland. Although everybody thought it was one of his unreasonable desires, his administration confirmed the news by comparing the idea to 'a large real estate deal.' The 77-year-old himself said he had asked his officials to personally look into the possibility of owning the island.

Just a friendly reminder that Donald Trump tried to buy Greenland. — Eric Knowles (@eric_knowles) September 23, 2022

As per NPR, "It's just something we've talked about," revealed Trump. "Denmark essentially owns it. We're very good allies with Denmark. We've protected Denmark like we protect large portions of the world, so the concept came up." He also explained the reason behind this idea, which sounded like nothing significant but an unbelievable tabloid headline. The former President explained, "Strategically, it's interesting. And, we'd be interested. We'll talk to them a little bit."

Also Read: When Michelle Obama Revealed The Time Melania Trump 'Refused' her Offer to Help

Although Denmark had long been the United States' strongest ally, Trump's desire to acquire the autonomous country was not well received in Greenland and the Danish capital, Copenhagen. Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's Prime Minister, who visited Greenland in 2019, responded to Trump's remarks on 'buying' the island, "Greenland is not for sale... Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland," clarified Frederiksen, as reported by the newspaper Sermitsiaq. She, too, thought it was a joke. "I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."

“In his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor.” A former DHS staffer said President Donald Trump asked if the U.S. could sell the island for Greenland. pic.twitter.com/OxcX7sSLBN — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 20, 2020

Also Read: Melania Trump Once Supported LeBron James Despite Her Husband Donald Trump’s Remarks Against Him

Meanwhile, the Trump administration was busy making it a reality for the United States. The White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told Fox News that the former President discussed the subject with his advisers. "I don't want to predict an outcome; I'm just saying the president—who knows a thing or two about buying real estate—wants to take a look at a Greenland purchase."

Donald Trump wants us to take hydroxychloriquine & drink bleach.



He wants to buy Greenland & sell Puerto Rico.



He’s obsessed with anarchists throwing bags of soup.



He thinks Biden is controlled by unnamed forces in the dark shadows.



And they think Biden is the crazy one? — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 3, 2020

Despite being a strange demand, the Greenland government maintained a diplomatic tone while addressing the matter. They let the world and Trump know the island was not on the market for either buying or selling purposes. The statement on their website read, "We have good cooperation with the USA. Of course, Greenland is not for sale."

Meanwhile, other politicians, like former Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, mocked this idea and shunned it on X, formerly Twitter. He reposted the WSJ article and wrote, "It must be an April Fool's Day joke... but totally out of season." Expectedly, Trump attracted more mockery for his desire to 'buy' a country. Ivo H. Daalder, a former ambassador to NATO under former President Barack Obama, criticized the move by saying, "This is yet another blow to American credibility under President Trump... No leader, friend or foe, will take America seriously," reported The New York Times.

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke ... but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019

The official continued, "It's not just the unthinkable notion of buying and selling territory as if we're talking about a building or golf course. It's also the abrupt cancellation of a state visit as a result of the totally predictable rejection of that notion."

More from Inquisitr

When Former Miss Universe Said Melania Trump is Just a 'Decoration': "I Think I Speak More English"

Megyn Kelly Issues Chilling Warning — The ‘Country Will Burn’ if Trump is Jailed Before Election Day