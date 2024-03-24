When Former First Lady Melania Trump Advised Husband Donald Trump to "Tone It Down a Little Bit"

'In good times or bad,' Melania Trump has been by her husband Donald Trump's side throughout his political career and beyond. Contrary to his media personality, the Slovenian revealed in an interview back in 2015 that he's "not nasty." However, she reluctantly admitted the 77-year-old needed to "tone it down a little bit," which he surprisingly agreed with.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

In a sit-down with Good Morning America, the former model broke her silence on her husband's public image of being a loud, boisterous, and aggressive political leader. Melania, on the other hand, has shown a stark contrast and often appears to be calm, collected, and demure. Opposites attract, isn't it? per Daily Mail.

Although, like a good wife, she tried to show the softer side of Trump in the interview, ABC's Barbara Walters, quizzed the 53-year-old about what advice she gave to her husband. The former First Wife kept her lips sealed and the GOP candidate answered on her behalf, "She told me you can tone it down a little bit on occasion," admitting, "which I understand."

Melania then tried to clear the misunderstanding surrounding her "strong" and "tough" husband and said she fully supported his ambitions to run for president back then. "We discussed it a lot, yes, and I encouraged him," she confessed. "I encouraged him because I know what he will do and what he can do for America. He loves the American people and he wants to help them."

Later in the interview, she tried to brush off his "racist" image and admitted it's painful to hear such comments about her husband because it is far from the truth. She defended, "He's not [nasty]. He has a big heart and a very warm heart." She also condemned the media's representation of Trump.

However, when asked why she's mostly absent from the presidential campaigns, Melania clarified it was a conscious decision she made for her son's sake. "Well it's my choice not to be there," she said. "I support my husband 100 percent. But we have a 9-year-old son together, Barron, and I'm raising him. And this is the age he needs a parent at home."

Before the First Wife, the model-turned-entrepreneur graduated from Slovenia in art and architecture. At age 19, she took on modeling projects, and by the mid-90s, she came to New York City and she became the cover girl for Vogue and GQ. At the time, she was Melania (Knauss) and even appeared on the 2004 show Celebrity Apprentice alongside then-boyfriend Trump.

After dating for five years, they got engaged within two weeks after their episode aired and they married the following year. The former president recalled, "She's shown she can be the woman behind me," per The Washington Post. "We're together five years, and these five years for whatever reasons have been my most successful. I have to imagine she had something to do with that."