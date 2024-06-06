When Fans Decoded This Weird Pattern in Tom Cruise’s Relationship With His Wives

Amid Tom Cruise’s personal triumphs, fans noticed an intriguing pattern in his personal life once; specifically in his marriages. Fans observed that Cruise has never remained married to a woman beyond the age of 33. His first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in 1987, but they divorced in 1990 when she turned 33.

He then married Nicole Kidman in 1990, and they divorced in 2001 when Kidman also turned 33. His third marriage to Katie Holmes followed the same pattern; they wed in 2006 and divorced in 2012, once again when Holmes turned 33. This consistent age at which his marriage has left many fans speculating about the reasons behind it.

I was today years old when I found out that all of Tom Cruise’s divorces occurred when his wives were 33. — Kim Golden (@KimiGM) August 12, 2021

As per Mirror, adding to the intrigue was the age gap between Cruise and his ex-wives. Each of his ex-wives was 11 years younger than the last. This age difference followed by the 33-year-old cut-off, had ignited several theories among some fans. Back then, one fan wrote, “I was today years old when I found out that all of Tom Cruise’s divorces occurred when his wives were 33.” Another user added, “Tom Cruise was only interested in his rant when it was at 32 min, once it hit 33 he was no longer interested and he decided to divorce it.” Another user chimed in, “So glad I’m over 33. I will never have to divorce Tom Cruise.”

Tom Cruise was only interested in his rant when it was at 32 min, once it hit 33 he was no longer interested and he decided to divorce it.#MissionImpossible7 #tomcruiserant — Adam Minnick (@AdamMinnick) December 19, 2020

Some fans believed it could be a mere coincidence, while others speculated it might have something to do with Cruise’s indulgence in Scientology, a religion he follows devotedly. The Church of Scientology, popular for its controversial beliefs and practices, has often been linked to Cruise's personal life.

So glad I’m over 33. I will never have to divorce Tom Cruise. https://t.co/kTIR4dq1LC — Carrie Dee (@BingCarrie) September 10, 2020

Showbiz blogger Perez Hilton observed that the original membership of Scientology was founded on the 33rd parallel. Furthermore, in numerology, the number 33 is known as the ‘Master Teacher’ and is associated with positive energy and healing through love. Despite these positive connotations, the number seems to bring an end to Cruise’s marriages.

As per Yahoo Lifestyle, his union with Katie Holmes, marked by a lavish wedding in Italy in 2006, ended in 2012 as she turned 33. Holmes initiated the divorce and sought sole custody of their daughter, Suri, reportedly due to her discomfort with Scientology and fears over its influence on Suri. Despite rumors that the couple was living separate lives, the breakup reportedly blindsided Cruise. However, he still praises Holmes. He once said, “She is an extraordinary person, and if you spent five minutes with her, you'd see it. Everything she does, she does with this beautiful creativity. She has a voice and warmth as an artist, as a mother. She's funny and charming, and when she walks into the room, I just feel better. I'm a romantic. I like doing things like creating romantic dinners, and she enjoys that. I don't know what to say - I'm just happy, and I have been since the moment I met her. What we have is very special."