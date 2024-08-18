When Everyone at Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Talked About How Kim is 'Spiraling'

Kourtney Kardashian had this big, fancy wedding in Italy when she married Travis Barker. It was supposed to be a super happy family thing, but Kourtney said one person wasn't really feeling it—her sister Kim Kardashian. On one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Kourtney spilled some surprising details about how Kim acted during the wedding. She told Kendall Jenner, "She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'Whoa, this is amazing. We're having the best time.’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

The eldest Kardashian sister didn't hold back in her assessment of Kim's attitude. "She can never give acknowledgment of like, 'Whoa, this is so amazing,'" Kourtney continued. Even more surprising was Kourtney's claim that other guests had noticed Kim's negative demeanor. "Everyone said something to me, all my friends, they were all like, she's spiraling," Kourtney shared, as per HuffPost.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of copying her sister Kourtney Kardashian's hairstyle in her racy new Skims advert - after the pair became embroiled in a furious feud when the fashion brand founder accused her sibling of stealing her wedding ideas.



Any Thoughts???#Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/gmvYCcz2xc — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 16, 2023

This revelation paints a very different picture from the united front the Kardashian-Jenner clan usually presents. While lavish celebrations are par for the course for the famous family, it seems this particular event stirred up some intense emotions. Kourtney didn't shy away from expressing her hurt feelings. "I see it like, 'Oh, you were there, you weren't happy,'" she said of Kim's presence at the wedding. But what could have caused such apparent distress for Kim at her sister's special day? Another episode provided a clue. In it, Kim is heard saying, "You stole my fucking wedding country."

Basically, this was about how the two sisters decided to wed in Italy. Kim married Kanye West in Florence in 2014, while Kourtney married Travis in Portofino in 2022. There's more that is similar. Both weddings featured Andrea Bocelli, a famous Italian singer, and took place around the same time in May. The only real difference was who got married and the year it happened. Kourtney didn't mince words when discussing how Kim's actions have affected her. "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn't even see it," Kourtney said. "She sees it for the dollar signs," as per People.

This charge originated from Kim's decision to work with Dolce & Gabbana on a fashion presentation soon after the design company hosted Kourtney's wedding. Kourtney saw this as a personal attack, saying, "It's legit copying my wedding." The Poosh founder explained her feelings: "If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal. I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding," she added of Kim's work ethic. "She's really driven but doesn't know what's driving her." Despite the turmoil, there may be an opportunity for reconciliation. Kim has openly congratulated Kourtney on her pregnancy announcement with Travis.