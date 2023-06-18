When Elton John Slammed Madonna for Lip-Syncing on Stage: 'She Looks Like a...'

Elton John is known for his eccentric yet flamboyant nature and his deep passion for music. The "I'm Still Standing" singer is indeed a pioneer of the industry. Even though he's been described as a fun and peaceful person, it seems that he wasn't always that way, especially with regard to his feud with Madonna. He once accused the pop icon of lip-syncing during her shows and followed it up with some rather unsavory words for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Also Read: The San Francisco Home of 'Top Chef' Sells for $3.6 Million: 'Quaint San Francisco Charm Throughout'

The "Rocketman" and "Material Girl" stars were entangled in a long feud following the time that John made a brash comment about Madonna, as per The U.S. Sun. An ABC Network segment highlighted several instances recording John explicitly expressing his thoughts on Madonna's performances and comments. In the first instance, the hosts from the network play a clip in which the laurelled singer expressed his thoughts on Madonna's performances during an interview with an Australian network's Channel 7, titled "Sunday Night." He was observed to be rather annoyed and irritated with the fact that Madonna drifted away from making albums such as "Ray Of Light" and questions her common sense to do so. He further acknowledged the fact that Madonna is indeed a "brilliant" pop singer and believed that she should've stuck to it.

On a noteworthy occasion, the "Sacrifice" singer dissed the pop icon Madonna during a live event, turning the heads of several fans. At the Q Awards, the acclaimed singer was welcomed onto stage with cheers and exultation from fans as they roared and cheered his name, his hit song playing in the background. After, he humbly accepted the award that was won after much hard work and dedication toward producing the songs. He fondly gazed at the trophy and humbly thanked the audience and his global fans for honoring him with the award. He proceeds to note a few important names in his speech because of whom he claimed to have gotten the award.

He extended his deepest gratitude while, in good humor thanking another friend, calling him a "ponce". He then caught the attention of several fans by specifically calling out Madonna during his speech, asking her to "f*** off" and appeared to be rather disgruntled in his tone toward her. The singer proceeds to gnaw at her lip-syncing and calls her out on it. He expressed his belief that everyone who lip-syncs in public should be "shot," with a tone of ridicule.

Also Read: When Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Confessed to Cheating On Her, Said 'Millions of Men Cheat'

The ongoing feud seems to have been called off in recent years after another interview featuring John claiming that he has no hard feelings against Madonna any longer came to light. He expresses how sweet and loving she was to him and even extended a heartfelt apology to her during the interview.

Also Read: When Kanye West Reportedly Admitted to Cheating on Kim Kardashian and Shared Intimate Details of Flings

More from Inquisitr

When John Krasinski Almost Got Captain America's Role Until 'Jacked' Chris Hemsworth Made Him Rethink About the Role

When Ana De Armas Said Marilyn Monroe 'Haunted' Blonde’s Set: “She’d Throw Things off the Wall Sometimes”