Donald Trump has been known to have a network of very high-profile individuals from different backgrounds. Due to his aristocratic heritage and penchant for business, Trump has succeeded in collecting some pretty big names in the world of politics and entertainment in his social circle. However, the connection he received the most backlash for was the friendship he had with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Though Epstein committed suicide in 2019 before his trial commenced, Maxwell was left behind to face the brunt of things. While many understood the reason she was arrested, Trump was rendered confused about why she had to be sent to prison.

According to a 2020 article by The U.S. Sun, Trump seemed to have echoed the same sentiment twice in a row concerning Maxwell’s arrest. In an interview with Axios, the then-President was questioned about his thoughts on recent events involving Maxwell. Trump appeared rather befuddled about her exact charges, despite being a prime subject of discussion.

He denied being aware of Maxwell’s ordeal and instead proceeded to offer her his regards. Trump went on to say, “I do know that her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail.” He briefly paused and offered her gratitude and a warm wish while noting, “She’s now in jail, so yeah, I wish her well.”

The MAGA enthusiast added another vague statement, concluding his thoughts by declaring, “I would wish you [Ghislaine] well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.” While the former President did offer his sympathies, his comments did provide room for much speculation and controversy about the alleged support she has from her politically savvy friend. Previously, he repeated the same statement that contradicted his earlier claims. During a press conference held at the White House on July 22, 2020, Trump was asked to express his thoughts on Maxwell’s involvement with Epstein.

He claimed to be unaware of the whole ordeal and appeared aloof on the matter, saying, “I don’t know—I haven’t really been following it too much.” He added, “I just wish her well, frankly." Trump continued to recall his alleged friendship with Maxwell and her late ex-boyfriend, followed by the times they'd both socialize. He admits, “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well."

Trump was very careful with his choice of words and didn’t elaborate on any further meetings of theirs. The former President’s remarks at the time irked Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who fought for Epstein’s many unfortunate victims. Kuvin discussed the “insanity” behind Trump’s comments directed at Maxwell, whom the lawyer deemed a “sexual predator.” Nonetheless, Maxwell has been serving the appointed time at a low-security prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, and doesn't seem to have any contact with Trump or any other members of her former network thus far.