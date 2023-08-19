When Donald Trump Trashed Kim Kardashian in Front of Her Then Husband Kanye

What happens when two "controversial" personalities like Donald Trump and Kanye West face off? The sparks are bound to fly, and as per the claims made by West, his then-wife Kim Kardashian suffered some burns at the hands of the former President of the United States. Trump ridiculed the Hulu star, which was absolutely uncalled for.

Image Source: Getty Images | Oliver Contreras

In a video, the rapper claimed the 77-year-old was spewing trash for the mother of his children, and expectedly, the insult was censored from the video where West met Trump and offered him to run as his vice president in the 2024 elections, reported the New York Post. The Republican candidate scoffed immediately, as he had already announced his intention to run for president.

He reportedly brought a 60-year-old woman, Alice Johnson, whose sentence he commuted in 2016 at Kim's advice. The 46-year-old expressed his displeasure with Trump's insensitive behavior: "He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever."

Image Source: Getty Images | Drew Angerer

West added that Trump ranted about how he brought Johnson out of jail. "He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail, but he didn't do it for Kim, but he did for me," continued the rapper. However, the politician then went a bit too far and hurled an insult at the SKIMS founder, and her then-husband wasn't too pleased to hear that.

"But then he (Trump) goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive], and you can tell her I said that. And I was thinking like that's the mother of my children," West alleged in the video. The actual words had been censored from the meeting, and the rapper's mouth had also been obscured from that particular segment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong

Kim has been a reality TV star for twenty seasons with their family drama series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (now The Kardashians). Trump, too, had his share of reality TV experience on The Apprentice prior to his run for the presidency. The meeting video between Trump and West was titled Mar-a-Lago Debrief.

The two met at the former President's Florida resort, where he resided after his loss in 2020 to the 80-year-old Democrat, Joe Biden. The video was heavily edited and shot at Yeezy HQ in Los Angeles, where West discussed his desire to run for the presidency in 2024.

The rapper's meeting with Trump was bizarre. He claimed to show up in jeans and kept the former president waiting. (Kanye) "Ye" has returned to X (formerly Twitter) after his account was suspended over anti-Semitic remarks. He has backed Trump from the beginning and visited the presidential mansion in a red "Make America Great Again" hat in 2018.

West said he "walked in with intelligence" and advised Trump to be a good listener, especially with his loyal supporters. He also brought up the topic of releasing the January 6 Capitol riot defenders. The rapper questioned, "My question would be why when you had the chance, did you not free the Jan. 6ers?" The meeting concluded with Trump "literally screaming" at West and telling him he was going to lose. "Trump, you are talking to Ye," the rapper said in the video.

