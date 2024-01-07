When Donald Trump Shared This 'Baseless' Theory Just After Jeffrey Epstein's 'Apparent Suicide'

Who was behind disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's death? Well, according to the news, the convicted sex offender committed suicide inside the prison while awaiting his trial. But Donald Trump fueled a conspiracy theory back in 2019 which claimed that somehow Bill Clinton was associated with the case sans any evidence.



Terrence K. Williams, a conservative commentator and comedian, turned a case of apparent suicide into a planned murder and wrote, "Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH? Yeah right! How does that happen?" He further alleged in a two-minute-long selfie video recording that the Clintons were responsible for the sex offender's death, per NBC News.

Epstein ran a network of young girls, mostly in their teenage years, to be procured by his close associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. A list of influential names surfaced who were involved with the late financier, including Trump, Clinton, Michael Jackson, and royalty Prince Andrew.

However, at the time, it was reported that Epstein wasn't under suicide watch, and Trump's Justice Department also announced, confirming the 66-year-old died by "apparent suicide" while still being held in a federal corrections facility. But, the Republican candidate contradicted his department and retweeted comedian William's tweet.

An insider familiar with the situation revealed Epstein was put on suicide watch but taken off within a week. The federal officials claimed the disgraced financier was not being monitored when he killed himself. However, the person refused to disclose their identity because of security purposes.

Aside from retweeting William's "Clinton" claim, Trump verbally affirmed his stand on the statement. He said, "I have no idea. I know he was on his plane 27 times, and he said he was on the plane four times. But when they checked the plane logs, Bill Clinton, who was a very good friend of Epstein, was on the plane about 27 or 28 times, so why did he say four times?"

Trump added, "And then the question you have to ask is 'Did Bill Clinton go to the island?' because Epstein had an island that was not a good place as I understand it, and I was never there. So you have to ask, 'Did Bill Clinton go to the island?' If you find that out, you're going to know a lot," per CNN.

However, it's tough to differentiate between fact and fiction since Trump is renowned for debunking conspiracy theories, including when he questioned Barack Obama's American nationality and asked for his birth certificate to prove it. Also, the Clintons have been his political rivals, so this might have been a distracting political strategy.

Angel Ureña, a Clinton spokesman, confronted Trump's retweet on X, formerly Twitter, "Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?" The 25th Amendment is a process for the president's Cabinet to remove him from office.

Meanwhile, Trump was among those who frequently hung out with the convicted sex trafficker, and the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused to comment on the former president's retweet. Instead, she clarified Trump "just wants everything to be investigated."

