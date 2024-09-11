When Donald Trump Recalled How Firemen Grabbed Him During 9/11: "It Was a Scary Situation"

Donald Trump had different plans for 9/11's 20th anniversary. Months after the violent attack on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, the former president hosted and commemorated a boxing match- the Triller Fight Club heavyweight boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Over the years, the politician narrated many stories about where he was when the 9/11 attack happened.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice

On September 11, 2021, Trump announced the event would take place in Florida, where he had resided since leaving the White House after Joe Biden overthrew his presidency. At the time, the ex-president said in a press release, "I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event," as per Variety.

Triller TV posted the event update on their X, formerly Twitter account, and wrote, "@trillerfight presents live alternative No Holds Barred commentary from #DonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr.

They will offer their perspective on the big #HolyfieldBelfort #boxing PPV Included with your #TrillerFightClub #LegendsII purchase."

Both Trump and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. provided ringside "alternate No Holds Barred commentary" throughout the match. Boxing is one of Trump's favorite sports, including martial arts, and the now-78-year-old previously hosted boxing matches at his casinos in the 80s and 90s when he was New York's most famous real-estate elite businessman.

Sometimes there's news you want to wait a whole week before tweeting because it just has to be a parody no matter how many organizations confirm it https://t.co/IxiyZ4UsXb — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 8, 2021

NBC News' Benjy Sarlin was angered by Trump who condemned on X, "Sometimes there's news you want to wait a whole week before tweeting because it just has to be a parody no matter how many organizations confirm it," referring to Trump's decision to host a boxing match on the 9/11 anniversary.

While Biden plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by visiting the 3 crash sites - Trump is charging $50 a pop to hear him & Don Jr gibber on boxing. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) September 8, 2021

In addition, reporter Scott Never @ScottNover echoed, "Donald Trump, a former president, calling a boxing match on the anniversary of 9/11 is one of the purest distillations of Americana I've seen." Meanwhile, one Resistance X user, @anyonewantchips, slammed, "While Biden plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by visiting the 3 crash sites - Trump is charging $50 a pop to hear him & Don Jr gibber on boxing."

According to one of Trump's versions, "two big firemen" reportedly pulled him to safety after 9/11 as they predicted a nearby building would collapse. "We were hearing creaks, I've never forgotten it, it was I think the United States Steel Building it was called at the time, and it's 50 stories tall, and we heard creaks."

Trump appears to be adding to his 9/11 tall tales on Newsmax.



This time around he says that after he "heard creaks" coming from a building at Ground Zero, he told first responders "that building's coming down" -- prompting "two big firemen" to grab him and move him to safety. pic.twitter.com/d0ivahZR9U — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2021

"'I said 'That building is going to come down,' and two big firemen grabbed me, and grabbed other people, and they just moved out of that area. Never came down but I never heard a noise like that. And it was a scary situation, but the job they did was so incredible, the first responders," per Raw Story.

Yep, it's that time again. Time for Donald Trump to claim he "brought a big crew of people down" to Ground Zero and personally "helped" right after 9/11.



There is absolutely no proof that any of this happened. https://t.co/qFurQo7ttq pic.twitter.com/cc9f8y5fwI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2021

However, on another account, the ex-commander-in-chief contradicted his "firemen" 9/11 story and claimed he actually was at ground zero and "personally helped" people back then. Vice News reported, "On 9/11 itself, Trump indicated that he watched that attack from afar—and actually made sure to note that the Twin Towers' collapse meant he now owned the tallest building in lower Manhattan."

But the reports suggested there's no proof of him helping people, "Though Trump did go down near Ground Zero in the days after the attack, there's no evidence that he helped—and some evidence that he didn't follow through on promises to help."