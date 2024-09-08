When Donald Trump Got Called Out by English Woman Also Named Ivanka After Trivial Mistake

Before Donald Trump made Truth Social famous, X, formerly known as Twitter, was his go-to platform for sharing his unfiltered thoughts. However, back in 2017, he mistook a random English woman on X for his daughter Ivanka Trump; both had the same first name Ivanka, but the English lady had a different surname: Majic. In response, the 'wrong' Ivanka asked the then-president to face his 'responsibilities' as far as climate change was concerned.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Apparently, the Republican nominee retweeted a tweet directed to him by an X user Lawrence Goodstein from Seekonk, Massachusetts, who praised the father-daughter duo and called Ivanka a 'woman with real character and class.' The post read, "@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump, @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."

However, Goodstein accidentally tagged Majic, a council worker from Brighton, who previously worked for the Labour Party instead of (Ivanka) Trump. Trump also didn't double-check the name and retweeted the same post. But Majic took advantage of her global recognition, thanks to the trivial mistake, and reminded the politician of his responsibilities, especially towards climate change, per The Guardian.

And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

In response, Majic wrote, "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about [it]." Along with the post, she attached science-backed data from the US Census Bureau highlighting that 97.5% of publishing climatologists and about 90% of all publishing scientists supported the human-induced climate theory.

Majic, who had been mistaken for the former First Daughter many times on X, said that the overnight fame wasn't something she'd ever expect to wake up to. The digital consultant discovered she'd gone viral after a news agency texted her husband. "I came downstairs to check my phone and I had so many notifications. It's very unusual to be speaking to both ITV and the BBC 45 minutes into your day," she told BBC.

Having seen her on TV I believe that too. The lady however is not your daughter .. wrong Ivanka — 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 ⚡️ Duncs ⚡️ (@DSR_F11) January 17, 2017

She further said, "During the election, I had a Twitter bot for everyone who accidentally mentioned me encouraging them to vote for Hillary [Clinton]." However, she noted that (Ivanka) Trump isn't the only person she gets confused with. "Ivanka is an incredibly boring and popular Slavic girl's name. The other one I get confused with is a Hungarian concrete company called Ivanka Concrete." "I'm still undecided about whether to change my username. I don't use Twitter very much partly as a result of having so many mentions. Tweets from normal people get lost in the mix," Majic added.

But it's safe to say Majic's tweet somehow went in vain because climate change hasn't been one of Trump's strengths as the 45th president of the United States. The 78-year-old's opinion on the growing climate crisis has been confusing and contradictory. Over the years, he called it "mythical", "nonexistent", or "an expensive hoax." For instance, in 2012, he infamously blamed China, saying that climate change was 'created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.' But later, he dismissed his statement as a joke.