When Donald Trump Cried 'You Never Ask Joe Biden Tough Questions', Then Stormed Out of Live Interview

Donald Trump often brings up his political rival, Joe Biden, irrespective of the topic of discussion at hand. Such was the case when he was asked some 'tough questions' during a 2020 CBS News' 60 Minute interview with Leslie Stahl. The former president whined that journalists never do so with his Democratic opponent and stormed out of the live show.

An X user @mmpadellan, shared a clip of the same earlier this week, which went viral online, amassing 535.4K views in just 24 hours. He wrote, "You've never seen a bigger crybaby snowflake than when Leslie Stahl interviewed convicted felon Trump, and he cried about 'you never ask Joe Biden tough questions,' before storming out."

Following the viral post, social media users weighed in on Trump's behavior during the interview.

As the comments poured in, @ChrisJustice01 reminded people that Trump had also walked out of another interview with BBC "...when they asked about his ties to [the] Russian mafia...Felix Sater (who later helped set up Trump Moscow Tower.)" @ELE_Network echoed, "He doesn't know how to handle real questions. He's used to balling the softballs. I'll have to revisit the whole interview."

However, MAGA supporters like @BCJames1066 criticized the post and echoed Trump. "So, how many journalists have asked Biden about Ashley’s diary? Until they start asking Biden tough questions about that, President Trump's right." @BenStanton77 added, "She discredits herself. Great interview, Donald." @codycyril agreed, "Classic. Trump owned her."

The Republican frontrunner after abruptly ending the interview, didn't return for the planned joint appearance with his then-Vice President, Mike Pence, according to CNN. Later, he posted an angry tweet ranting about how the interview was 'fake' and 'biased' and threatened to release the interview tape before its scheduled airing.

Trump posted, "I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..." In a subsequent tweet, he added, "...Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!"

At a rally in Erie, Pa., Trump told supporters, "You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes you'll get such a kick out of it...Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy," The New York Times reported. Additionally, he posted a 6-second video clip of Stahl, slamming, "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come." In reality, according to insiders, Stahl wore a mask at the White House up until she began with the taping for the interview and greeted Trump.