When Donald Trump Claimed That Ted Cruz’s Father Helped John F. Kennedy’s Assassin

In a shocking twist of conspiracy theories, Donald Trump once made an outlandish claim that Ted Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, was connected to John F. Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. The accusation, resonated with a National Enquirer story, alleging that Rafael was seen with Oswald in New Orleans in 1963, handing out pro-Fidel Castro pamphlets. The controversial statement resurfaced during a phone interview with Fox News, where Trump supported the credibility of the tabloid and insisted that the photo, if not genuine, would not have been published.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Also Read: Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Will Continue to Capitalize On Legal Cases for As Long As Possible

This weird allegation happened amid Trump’s ongoing feud with Ted and his father. Trump’s phone interview with Fox News took a shocking turn as he pondered over the nature of Rafael’s association with Oswald, claiming, “His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald before Oswald's being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous, what is this, right before his being shot, and nobody even brings it up? They don't even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it. I mean, what was he doing — what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before his death? Before the shooting? It’s horrible.”

The origin of this conspiracy theory lies in a National Enquirer story that tried to link Rafael to Oswald based on a photograph. In the picture, an unidentified man was seen distributing pro-Fidel Castro leaflets with Oswald. As per Politico, the story quoted a photo expert claiming that the man in the picture bore a resemblance to Rafael. After these allegations, Rafael remarked, “I implore, I exhort every member of the body of Christ to vote according to the word of God and vote for the candidate that stands on the word of God and the Constitution of the United States of America, and I am convinced that man is my son, Ted Cruz. The alternative could be the destruction of America.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jabin Botsford - Pool

However, several outlets, including FactCheck.org, were not convinced by the claim, underscoring the poor quality and graininess of the images and the lack of proof linking Rafael to the scene. As per Jacksonville, despite the photo expert’s opinion, Rafael and the Cruz campaign ferociously denied the allegations, dismissing them as ‘garbage’ and ‘ludicrous.’

Also Read: Trump’s Legal Team Files a Comprehensive Brief, Says Ex-Prez Has 'Absolute Immunity' From Prosecution

Alice Stewart, Cruz's communications director, stated unequivocally, "The story is false; that is not Rafael in the picture." Rafael himself told ABC News, "I was never in New Orleans at that time," rejecting any connection to the conspiracy theory. Trump’s belief in the credibility of the story and his defense of the conspiracy theory did not align with the denials from Cruz and his campaign. Even after multiple discredits of the story, Trump continued to claim that neither Cruz nor anyone in his camp denied Rafael's presence in the photo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool

Also Read: Former Trump Official Says Ex-Prez ‘Knows’ Anti-immigrant Remarks Are a ‘Dog Whistle’: ‘Very Premeditated'

This controversial claim became a focal point in the already strained relationship between Trump and Cruz. The feud escalated further when Trump, in response to Rafael's evangelical appeal for his son, called it a "disgrace" and questioned the appropriateness of such statements. The bizarre intersection of politics, conspiracy theories, and personal attacks continues to characterize the unorthodox style of Trump, leaving many to question the boundaries of discourse in the realm of American politics.

More from Inquisitr

When Elon Musk Said Donald Trump “Is Not the Right Guy” to Become President of the Country

Donald Trump Supporters Cheer His 'Dictator' Comment in Rally: "Sign Me Up For That Dictatorship!"