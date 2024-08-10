When Donald Trump Allegedly Wrote to NY Magazine Using a Pseudonym to Claim 'All Women' Love Him

In the world of politics, few figures have stirred as much controversy as former President Donald Trump. Although his penchant for self-promotion is well-known, a letter from 1992 ignited discussions about the lengths he might go to boost his image. The letter in question, supposedly written by the Republican leader's secretary to New York Magazine, had netizens debating about the true author of the piece that dripped flattery.

The story resurfaced when @LettersOfNote shared an image on social media and captioned the same, "Oh look. Donald Trump wrote to @NYMag in 1992." This prompted a flurry of reactions from amused netizens online. An X user @tullymox quipped, "Not only did he beat @HillaryClinton in the election, it turns out @realDonaldTrump is truly the first woman POTUS. #GlassCeilingShattered."

Another user argued, "I want to call this pathetic...it is also sad that a 70-something-year-old man feels the need to lie and self-promote endlessly." Skepticism about the letter's origin grew. @ehmari2 didn't mince words and claimed, "Looks like it was written by the Bozo himself and Carolin Gallego must be a made-up name." @AudreyK27 pointed out a pattern in Trump's behavior, "@realdonaldtrump likes to pretend to be other people, so he can gush over himself."

Meanwhile, @Roy_Isserlis pointed out, "New York publications also have recordings of him phoning under various names ranting. There was one just last week." The letter in question, published in New York Magazine's 50th-anniversary issue, read, "Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary—and therefore know him well—I think he treats women with great respect."

It continues, "I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women—all women love Donald Trump." The language and tone of the letter bore striking similarities to Trump's speaking and writing style. His frequent use of superlatives and self-aggrandizing statements was mimicked in the piece. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Trump has been accused of using aliases. In 2016, The Washington Post revealed that he had previously posed as two spokespersons, John Barron and John Miller, to boast about himself, as per Mashable.

At first, Trump said the claims weren’t true, but after a lawsuit in 1990, he admitted to using the fake name John Barron. In light of the same, folks online wondered who Carolin Gallego is/was. Norma Foerderer, Trump's assistant worked for him for a long time until she retired in 2006. Thereafter, Rhonda Graff took over the role. But Gallego is not a name familiar to any. Even Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, didn’t know the name.