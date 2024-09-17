Donald Trump Once Allegedly Called Michael Cohen's Minor Daughter ‘So Hot’: “Would Love Some of That”

Michael Cohen brought his family to a golf club in New Jersey in the summer of 2012, after six years as Donald Trump's attack dog turned lawyer. Trump who was his boss at the time exclaimed, "Look at that piece of ass! I would love some of that," as he saw an adolescent girl leaving the tennis court with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Cohen informed Trump that the girl was his 15-year-old daughter Samantha but it didn't stop Trump from further using derogatory comments. Trump even told Cohen, "That’s your daughter? When did she get so hot?"

As reported by The Guardian, Cohen's story about his ten years at Trump's side is mentioned in his memoir Disloyal. This vivid and thrilling tale is a combination of vengeance tragedy and survivor's narrative. He renders a harsh judgment on the former president. Most of the time, it is compelling. Cohen describes Trump as a bully, bigot, predator, liar, and cheater. Additionally, Cohen claims he is a massive scam artist who has managed to fool millions of Americans. He also mentioned in his book this particular incident that took place when Cohen's daughter pleaded with him to resign as Trump's lawyer after this awful incident, but he refused.

Samantha gave a small interview to CNN's Alisyn Camerota and talked about this particular incident. As per CNN, she said, "The story is a little bit less clear to me, I'm sure many women can relate -- you become desensitized to men making these kinds of comments to you, and you allow them to go over your head and you kind of tune out the noise. But what stood out to me at that moment was he said to my dad, well, there is no way that she got her looks from you. Thank God you married a beautiful woman. I was desensitized to men making creepy comments about me, but I was not desensitized to someone blatantly insulting and degrading my father in front of me, someone who I looked up to and loved very much, and that was very upsetting to me."

For many years, Cohen was considered Trump's "fixer" due to his tight relationship with him. However, the two did not get along, and before Trump was impeached, Cohen delivered a harsh testimony before Congress. Cohen was imprisoned in 2018 for violating campaign finance laws, tax evasion, and making false claims. After being freed from jail due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus, the disbarred lawyer had to spend the remaining three years of his term at his home in New York. For a short while, he was put back in prison, but a federal court stepped in and said that the government had taken this action as payback for his authoring the book. Trump has referred to Cohen as a liar and "a rat".

