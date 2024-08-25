When Donald Trump Admitted Knowing 'Interesting' Things About Aliens but Refused to Reveal Secrets

Donald Trump has details about aliens. Yes, the ex-president got candid about the topic during a Father's Day-themed interview with his eldest son, Don Jr., in June 2020. The now-46-year-old jokingly asked his father to divulge information on Roswell— the New Mexico city known for its proximity to UFO events. He urged, "Let us know what's really going on."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Mills

The Republican nominee answered, "So many people ask me that question. I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting...Roswell is a very interesting place...many people...would like to know what's going on," as per NBC News. As president, Trump admitted he was briefed on UFO sightings in 2019. He stated, "People are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly." But when Don Jr. asked if he'd declassify any of it, he dodged, "Well, I'll have to think about that one."

Roswell is regarded as one of the most notorious UFO incidents. In 1947, a rancher discovered a mysterious crashing site on his pasture in New Mexico. Although the United States Air Force claimed it was a crashed weather balloon— which was part of a secret nuclear test— skeptics argued it was an extraterrestrial flying saucer with alien bodies that were recovered and taken to Area 51. Since then, conspiracy theories suggesting the presence of UFOs have flourished.

Trump once also reacted to the release of UFO footage by the Pentagon and questioned its authenticity. In April 2020, the Pentagon officially released three videos that featured what appeared to be unidentified flying objects with the help of infrared cameras. In response, the ex-commander-in-chief said, "I just wonder if it's real. That's a hell of a video," as per CNN.

Interestingly, Trump isn't the only leader who knows about UFOs and aliens. Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was a fan of science fiction and once claimed he had an encounter with a UFO while riding in a plane in the 1970s, as per Politico. But, the modern UFO age is argued to have begun with Harry Truman, the 33rd President of the US.

"I have never thought there was any extraterrestrial involvement but surmised that it was some kind of military balloon or other device from nearby Fort Benning ... " JC, A Full Life, p. 197 https://t.co/4oqJjd7HDx — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) July 16, 2019

In 1947 and 1948, 'flying saucers' were sighted month after month and it piqued Truman's interest. He once summoned his military aide, Col. Robert Landry, and discussed reports of UFO sightings. Meanwhile, Jimmy Carter was another president who spotted a UFO while waiting for a Lions Club event to start on January 6, 1969.

Additionally, Nick Pope, former leader of the British defense ministry's UFO project, told The Sun, "There are conspiracy theories suggesting President Trump's plans for a Space Force reflect a need to protect Earth against hostile aliens. There were similar conspiracy theories about President Reagan's Star Wars plan." He added, "While there may not be an alien connection, President Trump surely knows all of America's UFO secrets— some of which were released earlier this year as part of the AATIP project and this may have contributed to his keenness to develop a military Space Force."