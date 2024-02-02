When Cindy Crawford Finally Revealed to Howard Stern Why Her Marriage to Richard Gere Failed

Back in the '90s, Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford stood as the quintessential power couple, capturing the attention of the media and fans alike. Their romance commenced in 1988 at a backyard barbecue hosted by renowned celebrity photographer Herb Ritts. At that time, Crawford, 22, had already ascended to supermodel stardom, while Gere, 39, had solidified his status as a Hollywood A-lister.

Despite their high-profile status, the details surrounding the end of their marriage in 1995 remained shrouded in mystery. The couple, who had been dating for several years, opted for a spontaneous Vegas wedding in 1991, exchanging aluminum-foil rings in a low-key ceremony followed by a dinner at Denny's, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. In a revealing interview with Howard Stern in the late 1990s, Crawford had offered glimpses into her divorce from Gere, providing intimate details about their relationship.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, Crawford explained, "I was a Midwest girl who had watched a lot of movies and I dreamed of getting married in this big fairytale wedding." She expressed her desire for a grand wedding, but the couple ended up tying the knot in Vegas as Gere tried to fulfill her wishes, albeit in a more impromptu manner. Acknowledging her apprehension during the candid interview on Stern's show, where personal aspects of her life with Gere were explored, Crawford maintained a diplomatic response when Stern hinted at Gere's potential pompousness. She gracefully stated, "You know what, he's not your type of guy."

Despite the amiable atmosphere of the interview, Crawford candidly attributed their divorce to diverse factors, encompassing their demanding schedules and the complexities of sustaining a long-distance relationship. Crawford admitted, "We didn't spend enough time together. And we're equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew in from Paris to L.A. to get together for a night to see each other. It wasn't." The former cover girl consistently posts workout photos on her social media, underscoring her dedication to maintaining fitness with regular weight training and machine workouts throughout the week. Although officially retired from modeling, Crawford occasionally graces publications with her presence. Beyond her modeling career, she has ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, in 2004, actively promoting it on her Instagram feed.

