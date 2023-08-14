When Charlie Puth Appeared to Throw Shade at Selena Gomez in a Tweet That He Deleted Right After

Fans of Selena Gomez found themselves in a whirlwind of speculation when singer Charlie Puth posted and promptly deleted a tweet that appeared to throw shade at the former Disney Channel star. The tweet revived past drama and stirred up conversations among fans once again. Puth took to Twitter on March 25 revealing that his hit song Attention carried the exact meaning that listeners might assume, according to Unilad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

While there have been various interpretations of the song's lyrics, a prevailing theory ties it to Puth's brief romantic involvement with Gomez. While Puth has hinted at this connection in earlier interviews, he had never outright confirmed it. The deleted tweet read, "Attention is about what you think it's about." In a 2018 Billboard interview, Puth discussed his collaboration with Gomez on We Don't Talk Anymore. He alluded to the song's inspiration, saying, "It's about a particular moment in my life when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

He continued, dropping subtle hints, "I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening." Puth's remarks seemed to reference a complicated dynamic involving Gomez, who was at the time in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The interview took place just before Gomez and Bieber finally called it quits. The now-deleted tweet reignited fans' assumptions that Attention was indeed about Gomez.

Image Souce: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

He had also confessed in the interview saying, "And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible." He continued, "It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in - what I was getting myself into." Many expressed frustration, labeling Puth's actions as dwelling on old issues. Some critics speculated that Puth might have been "friend-zoned" and was struggling to move on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The reactions didn't end there, with some fans suggesting that Puth's song might have actually been about another Disney star, Bella Thorne. Despite the tweet's deletion, the social media activity sparked conversations about the complexities of celebrity relationships and the ways in which artists use their work to communicate their emotions and experiences. The resurgence of these discussions showcased the enduring interest in the personal lives of public figures and how fans interpret and engage with their art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

As the speculation continued, it was clear that even years after their initial interactions, the connections and inspirations behind Puth's music continue to capture the attention of fans and fuel ongoing conversations within the entertainment industry. Puth is set to release his next big project on August 18, as shared by him on Instagram.

