When Caitlyn Jenner Exposed O.J. Simpson’s Threatening Comments About His Ex-wife Nicole Brown

Caitlyn Jenner once confessed that Nicole Brown, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, overheard him stating that he would, 'Kill her and get away with it.' It was when she was appearing on Australia's Big Brother VIP that the accusation was floated. Caitlyn, who was once married to Kris Jenner—Brown's closest friend—spoke up about the effects of the case on her family.

As reported by The Mirror, in 2021, Caitlyn stated, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.'" She called the trial 'an extraordinarily difficult time' and further stated, "I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously, he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, "I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.' And Nicole relayed that to Kris at one point, and unfortunately, she was right."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Caitlyn then recalled, "We were at the courthouse. We're watching what's going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should have listened to Nicole. She was right right from the beginning.'" Caitlyn was given an exceptionally personal account of the events leading up to and during Simpson's trial by Kris, who had a strong relationship with both Brown and Simpson.

Reportedly, Brown and Simpson were married in 1985. Their daughter Sydney and son Justin were born into their union. In 1992, the pair broke up. Then followed the horrific murders of Brown and her companion Ron Goldman in 1994. Nevertheless, Simpson was found not guilty of two counts of murder in 1995. Robert Kardashian, Kris's ex-husband, was an associate of the legal team that represented the NFL Hall of Famer.

Additionally, in her book The Secrets of My Life, which was released in 2017, Caitlyn previously detailed her encounters with Simpson. Caitlyn claimed that Kris's first husband, Robert Sr., did not think his buddy, Simpson, was innocent of killing his wife, even though he was on Simpson's defense team. As per ET, Caitlyn remembered being in a vehicle with Robert in the late '90s, and asserts in the book that the attorney informed her, "I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

Also, Caitlyn wondered whether Robert was seeking vengeance on Kris—who was friendly with Nicole—by supporting O.J. Caitlyn wrote in her memoir, "I wonder if it was his way of saying to [Kris] what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f**k you." According to Caitlyn, she made it a point to keep her stepdaughters[ Kim, Kourtney, Khloe] from mentioning O.J. when she was married to Kris.