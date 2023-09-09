When Britney Spears Was Put on a 72 Hours Mental Lockdown After Police "Tied Her Down to a Gurney"

Britney Spears has been through the wringer over the years for a variety of reasons, beginning with her conservatorship. Although the Toxic Pony singer always donned a dazzling smile, little did anyone at the time know the pain that hid behind it. Besides the conservatorship issue, she also had to deal with maintaining a healthy work-life balance which unfortunately didn't work out too well either. One such instance was the time when she had to be placed on a 72-mental Lockdown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In an article by People in 2008, Spears allegedly confined herself to a room in her Los Angeles home along with one of her two boys isolating them from everyone else. This was a mother's desperate attempt to keep at least one of her sons with her instead of handing both of them over to her ex-husband Kevin Federline. At the time the former couple were engaged in a heated legal battle to determine who'd get complete custody over their children.

Britney Spears Is "Devastated" Over Her Custody Battle With Kevin Federline (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/p0Eqr2gvox pic.twitter.com/CWvcxunLa5 — D-Vamp (@Dvamp_Music) July 3, 2018

A source close to Spears offered some insightful information about the scenario and how the authorities were informed of it. It was reportedly a court-appointed 'child monitor' who'd first informed local police of the dire situation. "She had already put Preston in the car when Britney locked herself in a room with Jayden," revealed the source. Shortly after because Spears refused to painfully part with her boys, "The cops came and got through the door and tied her down to a gurney."

According to observations made by the police who were in direct contact with the sensational singer gave a brief account of her condition at the time. One such officer Jason Lee said, "While officers were on the scene, they observed Ms. Spears under the influence of an unknown substance"

Amanda Bynes is on a 72 hour mental lockdown. The same one Britney Spears had to go to in 2008. It all makes sense now. — si. (@theSilasVirus) July 23, 2013

After tying her down and escorting her away from both the boys and her home, she was immediately taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for her own welfare" Lee noted. Once medical experts on the scene analyzed the Sometimes singer's condition, she was ordered to be in a minimum "72-hour Lockdown for a mental evaluation."

THIS IS MESSED UP: Britney Spears shares text messages she sent her mom, friend and lawyer while she was in a mental health facility. pic.twitter.com/cVAexmTmGZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 25, 2022

Sources provided more data on the nature of the mental evaluation and when such a code would need to be strictly imposed on a person. The pop star was delivered with a "5150 Hold" given the severity of the state she was brought in. Medical code sternly mentions, "When any person, as a result of mental disorder, is a danger to others, or himself or herself, or gravely disabled," such a code can and must be followed.

In terms of people or persons authorized to convey the said need, a "mobile crisis team" is allowed to recommend the act but in writing. In addition, is responsible for the complete evaluation, welfare, and treatment of the patient.

