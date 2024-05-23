When Britney Spears Testified That Her Father 'Loved' to See Her Harmed in a $60k Rehab

For thirteen years, from 2008 to 2021, Britney Spears' life and wealth were not legally within her control due to her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. The Los Angeles Superior Court authorized it in 2008, and it ended in November 2021. During her first court appearance in June 2021 regarding her conservatorship battle the Toxic hitmaker alleged that her family did not shield her from harm during her erratic episodes and added that she was later admitted to a $60k rehab facility in a modest Beverly Hills home.

Britney also stated that her dad "loved it" while the treatment center's administrators were attempting to harm her.

As per The US Sun, The Circus songstress compared the "abusive" conservatorship to sex trafficking: “In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will. And taking all their possessions away, credit card, cash, phone, passport." She subsequently worried that the court would not believe her, she said: “I have done more than enough. I don’t owe these people anything. I didn’t think anyone would believe me, I didn’t believe Paris Hilton. I thought people would be like, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.' My wish and my dream is for this to end.” She continued: “I want to sue my family to be honest with you. Keeping this going for so long it’s not good for my heart."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Denise Truscello

Page Six first revealed in April 2021 that Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham III, has requested Judge Brenda Penny for permission regarding the pop star's appearance in the court. He told the judge: “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly.” Adding: “My client asked that it be done on expedited basis.” As per The Guardian in August 2022, Britney shared then deleted a 22 minute confessional audio detailing her ordeal under conservatorship, “They threw me away – that’s what I felt like, my family threw me away,” she said. “There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse and I haven’t even really shared even half of it,” said Spears.

She also claimed that she was immediately put to work after spending two weeks in the hospital, filming a TV show and beginning work on her 2008 album, despite being "completely traumatized out of my mind." She stated, “All I remember is that I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day, I had to go to the gym … I never remember feeling so demoralised … they made me feel like nothing and I went along with it because I was scared.” Spears said she “kind of stopped believing in God … I didn’t know how they could have 40 people leave my house every day and make me work from 8 to 6 at night, be seen every time I changed in the shower, no privacy, no door, nothing … I couldn’t even smoke cigarettes. People on death row can smoke cigarettes.”