When Britney Spears’ Dad Began Living in an RV After She Stopped Paying Their Bills

As Britney Spears soared to stardom, her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears stood by her side. However, their journey together has been far from smooth, marked by both highs and lows. In recent times, tensions between Britney and her parents escalated, especially during her legal battle to terminate her conservatorship, which she successfully achieved in November 2021. Additionally, Jamie faced health problems, and during the conservatorship dispute, he reportedly lived in an RV, as revealed by Nicki Swift.

After being ousted as Britney's conservator, Jamie has maintained a quiet presence, often seen around his RV in Louisiana. In 2023, he underwent a leg amputation procedure and was seen in a wheelchair at a warehouse. The amputation was necessary due to an infection stemming from a knee replacement surgery, according to The US Sun. "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," a source revealed. The source further said, "He's still living in an RV next to Britney's storage warehouse with all her stuff in it."

The storage warehouse in Louisiana holds a treasure of memorabilia belonging to the Toxic singer. In December 2022, Jamie purchased land near this property, but as of May 2024, no construction has commenced, and he continues to reside in the RV. However, Jamie did receive a favorable ruling when a judge ordered Britney to cover his legal fees, amounting to $2 million, a decision that reportedly angered the singer. The following month, a source disclosed Jamie's concerns for Britney's mental well-being post-conservatorship, though he was unable to reach out due to their estrangement.

As reported by The US Sun, the source said, "He knows that he has been portrayed as the bad guy by his daughter and the Free Britney movement, but he maintains that his actions saved her life. He worries that he may have to try and take a similar step again because her mental welfare seems to be spiraling." The source added, “Jamie has made it clear he sees signs that Britney is getting sick again, but his hands are tied. In his eyes, he fought so hard to save her from ending up dead and now he worries that she is not doing well again." The individual also asserted that their ongoing conflict had been troublesome for a considerable period.

Meanwhile, director Tamra Davis exposed Jamie's apparent lack of engagement and involvement as a father. As reported by Page Six, Davis said, “I rarely saw her dad, maybe once or twice, but I could tell that her and her father did not have the best relationship." Davis added, "She [Britney] was definitely calling the shots. Lynne, her mom, would come in and out … Felicia [Culotta, her assistant] was the one who was mostly there.” Davis observed that Britney seemed to have a strained relationship with her father, who was absent from the set. Meanwhile, while the conservatorship was still in place, Britney financially supported her mother, Lynne, by paying the utility bills for her mansion.