When Brad Pitt May Have Implied that Jennifer Aniston Was 'Boring'

Aniston and Pitt started dating in 1998, and by 2000, they were married on a beach with a spectacular wedding that included 50,000 flowers, four bands, and fireworks. Unfortunately, many felt that Pitt and Aniston's marriage was doomed from the start, and the couple announced their split in January 2005. Aniston and Pitt made an effort to dispel rumors that Pitt had an affair with Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, they stated, "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Alminana

Also Read: When Jennifer Aniston Reminisced About Her ‘Nightmare Goth Phase’ in High School

Pitt seemed to disparage Aniston, his wife from 2000 to 2005, in a 2011 interview with Parade magazine. He said back then, "I spent the ‘90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t." He further clarified, "It was an epiphany—a decision not to squander my opportunities. I was a feeling of, ‘Get up.’ Because otherwise, what’s the point?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

His statements sparked a massive uproar, with many people believing he was insulting his ex-wife. Brad had to backtrack and clarify his earlier comments, in which he implied that Jen was the boring one. He went so far as to issue a statement for clarity's sake. He stated, "It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself—and that, I am responsible for."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Trench Shore

Also Read: 10 Times Jennifer Aniston Proved Why She Is The Go-To Actress for Casual Yet Glam Hairstyles

Pitt and Aniston have reportedly gotten along well in recent years since his divorce from Jolie. To benefit Sean Penn's charity, CORE, the exes got back together in 2020 for a virtual table read reenacting Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Aniston acknowledged her amicability with her ex and called the performance 'fun' in an interview with Howard Stern the following year. She confessed at the time, "Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends, and we speak and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause."

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Summertime Photo Dump’ With Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston Spills Her Age-Defying Secrets; Here’s Why She Looks 31 and Not 54