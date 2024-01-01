When Blake Shelton's Recollection of His First Meeting With Gwen Stefani Left Her Emotional

In October, Gwen Stefani, a three-time Grammy winner, became the 2,764th person honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stefani was pleased to have her family present for the iconic event, and when her husband Blake Shelton spoke movingly about their first meeting on the set of The Voice, the Rich Girl hitmaker turned misty-eyed. “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014,” he told the crowd. “She wasn’t like any other famous person I had ever met. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos.”

Also Read: Internet Slams Gwen Stefani's Video For This Detail, Days After Blake Shelton Was Spotted Alone in a Bar

As reported by Huff Post, the God's Country hitmaker adoringly recalled that he could tell right away that Stefani was more concerned for her sons Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her No. 1 job,” he said as the Hollaback songstress stood listening to him with tears in her eyes. “And now, standing here almost 10 years after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business," added Shelton. “From music, television, and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her ― not as much as me, though,” he added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

The doting husband also congratulated his singer wife with an appreciation post on Instagram, "If you look up a star in the dictionary you'd see @gwenstefani's picture.

Congratulations Gwen on receiving your very well-deserved @hwdwalkoffame star today. I'm so proud of you always," Shelton captioned a carousel of pictures from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Also Read: Blake Shelton Says He and Wife Gwen Stefani ‘Really Go Over the Top’ With Holiday Decor

“I know firsthand that it takes a lot of people to make a hit record,” he concluded his speech while describing Stefani's love for music, “but none of this would have ever happened without Gwen Stefani, the songwriter.” Shelton and Stefani started dating in November of 2015. A little over a year after becoming engaged in 2020, they were married. In November while appearing on Today Shelton shared "the best part" of having Stefani in his life and talked candidly about their marital bliss. "I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning," he said. "I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Hangs Out With Dad Dennis While Blake Shelton Gets Drunk Alone Amid Divorce Rumors

In 2016, when Stefani appeared on The Howard Stern Show, she recounted that they connected on a deeper level while starting as friends on the set of The Voice. “We started this friendship, which was just unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same moment,” she said, noting that she “wasn’t trying to start a relationship” with Shelton.

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Is Abnormally “Quiet” on Social Media Amid Rumors of Marital Issues With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani 'Deleted' Videos of Hubby Blake Shelton after He Left The Country Unannounced