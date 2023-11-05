When Blake Shelton Made a Joke About Him and Gwen Stefani Being Brother and Sister

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for three years. The couple met for the first time on the sets of The Voice, the popular reality talent show. As per EOnline, during a hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon, while appearing on The Tonight Show in December 2021, Shelton joked that Gwen and him were "siblings". While discussing the famous couple's relationship, Fallon displayed a picture of the pair as children side by side, remarking that no one could be offended by those expressions. "That's back when Gwen and I used to be brother and sister," The Voice's ex-coach hilariously trolled the images adding. "Way back in the day. You know that was years ago."

The country singer was on the popular talk show to promote the release of his latest album - Body Language Deluxe. Seizing the chance, the Tonight Show host also requested information regarding Blake and Gwen Stefani's summer wedding—to which he was not invited. "I believe that further explanation is necessary for this", Fallon said. Shelton then began by mocking the early perceptions of their romance saying, "We like to take our publicity stunts all the way." A wedding was the only option, of course, he continued: "We'd thought we would go ahead and seal the deal." Blake continued his jesting when asked why Jimmy wasn't invited to the ceremony. The Neon Time singer said, "We only had room for one NBC host at the wedding." "So, we had Carson," Jimmy said he wasn't very offended.

Shelton also talked candidly about his choice to sing his vows and surprise his bride on their wedding day. Officiant Carson "told both of us that he expected both of us to write our vows for the wedding which is a lot of pressure," the Happy Anywhere singer explained. "As easy as it is for Gwen and I to get up and sing, to like write something down and say it is awkward. So I just copped out and went ahead and wrote something down that I could sing." The song in question was made available on the Deluxe edition of his album, Body Language. "We Can Reach the Stars. That's the song," he revealed. "That's the song I wrote about Gwen Stefani. My wife."

As per People, Shelton made light of the fact that he has 'softened' since marrying Gwen Stefani in July, saying, "Look, I'm married now. I'm soft. I'm getting softer." The God Gave Me You singer had recently praised Stefani as "one of the greatest stars in the world," paying tribute to her career as she accepted her Hollywood Walk of Fame. People report he said: "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television, and movies to fashion and beauty. She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though."

