When Bill Clinton Once Turned Down Tea with Queen Elizabeth For This Reason

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, built good relationships with 13 U.S. presidents over her lifetime. This also helped in solidifying the bond between the two nations. However, former President Bill Clinton once refused to have tea with the Queen and a dinner at the British Prime Minister’s country estate. Instead, during his first visit to the UK with Tony Blair in 1997, Clinton chose to be a tourist by sightseeing, shopping, and trying Indian cuisine, as reported by People Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

Blair's private secretary, Phillip Barton, once said, "The Americans said that the President and Mrs. Clinton were very grateful for HM The Queen's invitation to tea at the Palace, but would wish to decline politely." He added, "The president had said that he 'wanted to be a tourist' and had also expressed an interest in visiting a garden, shops and Indian food. They hope that the PM would accompany him." Blair and Clinton, along with their wives, were scheduled to have a meal together after the Clintons visited the U.S. Embassy. Barton said, "You and Cherie would then join them for an early evening supper at a restaurant somewhere in West London—possibly an Indian (Clinton has expressed an interest in trying Indian food)."

How can that be? Why would any sitting US President decline such an honor from the Queen (even from a respect and friendly standpoint.) Telling me Clinton couldn't "stay an extra day," and tour the city after? Something doesn't add up!!! — Blake Harris (@blakemharris) July 22, 2021

As reported by Newsweek, he added, "His people are very keen to give Clinton the impression that he has a choice of where to eat that evening, although, in fact, they will have cased a range of restaurants beforehand." The documents also revealed several other details about Clinton's visit. This included a proposed jam session where the president and prime minister could jam together but it never happened. Despite this, Blair and Clinton became good friends with their connection labeled as a "special relationship."

Before meeting Blair in 1997, Clinton had earlier met the Queen. In his memoir, he wrote, "Her Majesty impressed me as someone who but for the circumstance of her birth, might have become a successful politician or diplomat. As it was, she had to be both, without quite seeming to be either." Later on, talking about the queen in an interview, Clinton said, "It was wise not to underestimate her. She was a smart person. She knew what she was doing. And she believed that the life she had devoted to preserving the British monarchy was not a wasted life," as reported by CBS News.

The interviewer asked, "Why did American presidents time after time carve out time to do this, to meet with someone who really didn't have any actual power?" To this, Clinton said, "You do it the first time because it's a show of respect to the country. You do it the second or third time – as I did – either because she wants you to and invites you, or because you got something out of it. And I gained a much keener insight into the whole culture of the country." Clinton remarked that during their first meeting at a 1994 British state dinner, he was struck by the Queen's genuine curiosity.