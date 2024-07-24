When Beyoncé's Growing Friendship with Kim Kardashian Made Fans Unhappy: "Odd Pairing"

Back in the day, Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé had one thing in common— their musician husbands- Kanye and Jay-Z, who once performed together at BBC Radio 1's Hackney Weekend in 2012. Naturally, Kardashian and Beyoncé attended the event in support and had a good time together. However, some insiders told Radar Online that the two ladies made an "odd pairing," misfits in each other's worlds.

The source claimed, "Kim Kardashian is not the sort of girlfriend that Beyoncé fans envision the new mother having. Beyoncé has an air of class and sophistication to her, while Kim is famous because of a sex tape and a failed marriage. Beyoncé tries to stay out of the tabloids, while they are Kim's livelihood. It's an odd pairing."

The ladies were photographed having a good time, watching the performance from their VIP seats at the Watch The Throne concert. They stood beside each other, chatting away, and watching the crowd cheer for their husbands. However, fans didn't approve of the blossoming friendship. According to another New York Daily News source, Kardashian was consciously playing her cards to be on Queen Bey's good books. "She's hung with them a few times already, but she isn't saying peep about them. She's not tweeting or taking pictures with Beyoncé because she doesn't want to seem desperate," as per Daily Mail.

Beyonce is my favorite singer, she is so beautiful! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2010

Meanwhile, another insider added, "The girls have never really seen eye-to-eye. It's a shame because Jay-Z and Kanye are so close. Beyoncé has always viewed Kim as a reality TV star who has not earned her fortune with a specific talent. Kanye arranged a dinner in the hotel suite for the girls to clear the air. He's hoping that now they're pals it will lead to further get-togethers away from the tour. Beyoncé has now welcomed Kim into the clan."

In 2018, The Shade Room posted a side-by-side comparison photograph of Kardashian donning the same black corset short dress as the Halo hitmaker, on Instagram. They captioned the same, "#BishStoleMyLook. We have the ultimate showdown between Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian! Both ladies wore this Versace bondage-inspired dress with a caged corset and bungee straps! Bey wore hers back in 2011 for a Complex photo shoot, while Kim wore the same dress at a Met Gala after-party last night. Obviously BOTH women killed this look! But we had to ask, who wore it better?!"

I watched Beyonce's World Tour on the plane twice! She is so beautiful in way! I just love her & her music! Wish I had seen her show! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2011

In response, fans weighed in, with most favoring Beyoncé. For instance, a loyal fan, @meclove11278, stated, "Bey, all day!" Another user, @fen3ti, called out Kardashian, "Kim trying to be like Queen Bey." In a similar vein, a critic opined, "On Beyoncé, it looks classy and high fashion. On Kim...it's thoughtful." Another Instagram user, @lovethee_ivy, however, was offended by the comparison. "That's not even a question. There's no competition. There's no comparison. They're not even in the same category. It's kind of offensive that you would even ask period. Beyoncé always wins."