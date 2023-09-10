When Beyonce Shared the List of Things She Wanted to Accomplish Before Turning 40

Beyoncé, the legendary singer and global icon, recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, and fans showered her with love and affection. But a recently discovered Access Hollywood interview from 2011 gave viewers an insight into the noble ambitions Beyoncé had set for herself before turning 40. Let's look at the list of achievements Beyoncé set for herself and how, astonishingly, she's accomplished many of them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Beyoncé’s Most Controversial Moments: Lyric Changes, the Monica Lewinsky Reference and More

At the time of the interview, she was 30 years old and already an established music legend. Beyoncé's ambitions went beyond music and fame, though. She gave a list of goals that showed how determined she was to have a significant impact on a number of fronts, according to Tyla.

Beyoncé said she wanted to have children before turning 40. "Before I hit the age of 40 I'd love to have some children," she said. Ten years later, she has not only accomplished this but has done so with love and grace. Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, are the proud parents of three kids: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mason Poole

Beyoncé loved to tell stories, and she also loved watching movies. She expressed interest in directing and the possibility of working on documentaries and short films during the interview. "I would love to direct, continue to learn videos, maybe by then a film, a short film, a documentary; I love documentaries." With the 2019 premiere of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, this ambition came to fruition.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post as Sisters Criticized for Being ‘Insensitive’ During Her Surgery

Even in 2011, Beyoncé's entrepreneurial passion was obvious. She highlighted her goal for her business to expand and develop new talent. She said, "I would love for my company to grow and to develop younger artists and take the wisdom and all of my life experiences and be able to pass them and develop deserving young talent." In the present, Beyoncé's business endeavors are thriving. Her wealth has increased dramatically from $172 million in 2011 to an astounding $540 million, making her a powerful figure in the industry.

Also Read: When Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Adorably Told Them to Quiet Down at Grammy Awards

Beyoncé concluded by saying that she hoped to continue being joyful, loyal to her kids, and performing music as long as it brought her joy. "And I'd love to continue to grow as an entrepreneur, and I just hope that I'm happy, into my children, well-adjusted, and still making music if it makes me happy."

Beyoncé reflected on the past three decades of her career and personal development as she entered her forties in a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar. This interview provided a deeper insight into Beyoncé's journey and her everlasting dedication to breaking stereotypes and changing the world.

More from Inquisitr

This Is What Beyoncé Texted Channing Tatum After Their Epic ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ in 2016

When Beyoncé Opened Up About Her Dietary Struggles To Keep the Weight Off: 'Tired of Quick Fixes'