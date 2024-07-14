When Beyoncé Reinstated a Previously Divisive 'Baking Cookie' Quotation by Hillary Clinton

During Hillary Clinton's massive get-out-the-vote Cleveland event in 2016, Beyoncé and Jay Z gave some memorable performances— memorable in more ways than one. The thing that stood out, were the lines that appeared on the screen during Beyoncé's act that dates back to the 1992 Democratic primary when Hillary committed what is perhaps the most infamous blunder ever made by a potential first lady.

The quotation was taken from a press huddle in which a journalist inquired about Hillary's work history. It stated, "I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas. But what I decided to do was pursue my profession, which I entered before my husband was in public life." Many saw her remark as disparaging and condescending toward stay-at-home mothers, even if it was intended as a defense against claims that her legal practice constituted a conflict of interest while her husband, Bill Clinton, was governor. An outcry ensued and characterized her husband's administration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein

On stage, Beyoncé displayed a portion of the phrase in all capital letters. By drawing parallels between Clinton's campaign, the fight for women's suffrage, and her daughter's future, she implored the audience to cast their ballots. As reported by Time, Beyoncé stated, "Eight years ago, I was so inspired to know that my nephew, a young Black child, could grow up knowing his dreams could be realized by witnessing a Black president in office. And now we have the opportunity to create more change. I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and know that her possibilities are limitless. We have to think about the future of our daughters and our sons and vote for someone who cares for them as much as we do. And that is why I’m with her."

Wyt women ain’t been right since 1992 when @HillaryClinton told them she wasn’t going to be some housewife baking cookies and standing by her man like Tammy Wynette. She liked working and making her own path. She gave them the neck roll and all. #VoteBidenHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/Waiww1PYpa — Mrs. Williams Thee Corporate Thug 💛🐝💛 (@huckaberryfin20) July 4, 2024

As a woman who had chosen to have both a family and a career, Hilary was a contentious figure in 1992. The New York magazine's Rebecca Traister summed up the consensus— Clinton was "too radical, too feminist, too independent, and too influential." The problem began years earlier, during Bill's first term as governor of Arkansas. At the time, the public was confused by Hillary, who had a Yale law degree and was determined to actively partake in policymaking. She was also using her family name, going by Hillary Rodham, which was what Bill's opponent in his first run for governor, highlighted throughout the campaign.

When Bill sought the presidency, the political unrest only grew. By then, she had changed her name to Hillary Rodham Clinton to win voters. However, since she persisted in being a working mother, many Americans remained skeptical of her. Subsequently, when she ran for president, her opponents drew attention to her career and painted her as a radical who sought to destroy the American family.