When Beyoncé Rehearsed “Over and Over” for 2 Hours Before Bizarre Interview With Tyra Banks

Without question, Beyonce is one of the most adored musical legends. Despite having unrivaled confidence, Queen Bey is not well known for giving a lot of interviews. When she appeared on Tyra Banks' talk show The Tyra Show in 2008, she allegedly spent two hours preparing for the interview.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed that she "loved, loved, loved Beyoncé coming on The Tyra Show." She also shared that the Diva singer was "such a perfectionist" regarding her work. "She would come all the time," Banks recalled. "When Beyoncé came, she'd come two hours before the show started and damn near stayed two hours after it was over, looking at tape and making sure everything was okay. She was such a perfectionist. She needed all that time and I gave it to her."

Also Read: 11-YO Blue Ivy Inspired by Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Success; Works Hard To Follow Mom’s Footsteps

Image Source: Getty Images | Buda Mendes

The Dancing With The Stars host continued, adding how much she rehearsed, "She didn't know I was looking at her, but I got to see her rehearsing, and telling her crew to do this and do that. Back in the day, people thought Beyoncé was just like 'Yes, ma'am. I'm from Houston and I'm just so nice and happy.' She is a nice girl, but she's a businesswoman and I got to see why she's so successful." She further added that Bey "knew lighting, sound, every single thing...so, she was fun. And she always did something a little extra, crazy on my show, which was fun."

Banks said to Adrienne Bailon and Justin Sylvester in an interview with E! News that Bey truly "loved" their pun-filled interview in 2008. "She liked to have fun," shared the model-turned-entrepreneur. "So we were like, 'OK, you wanna have fun? Let's go.' And she just loved the crazy stuff that we would do."

Tyra Banks might be the reason why Beyoncé hates interviews now🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/NRUk8uwp91 — 𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐍 💥 (@ratedRIAN) August 23, 2023

Also Read: When Beyonce and Jay-Z Brought Their Own Champagne to The Golden Globes: "Sexy, Iconic, Moment"

Given how much Bey adored conducting interviews, it's a mystery as to why she quit. However, she may have addressed it in her 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream, in which she talked openly about the difficulties of fame, per The Things. "When I first started, there was no internet — people taking pictures of you and putting your personal life, or exploiting your personal life as entertainment. I think people are so brainwashed," she said in a scene.

"You get up in the morning, you click on the computer, you see all these pictures, and … all you think of is the picture and the image that you see all day, every day, and you don't see the human form," she continued, adding that she wanted her work separate from her personal life.

Also Read: Beyonce Was a Shy Kid and It Taught Her to Be Empathetic: “Gave Me the Ability to Connect to People”

Tyra Banks talks about @Beyonce in new interview with ‘E! Online’. She made comments about the interview she did with Beyoncé for her program "Tyra Banks Show" in 2008/2009.



“I've never seen someone so professional… and she likes to have fun.” https://t.co/RbcOTIMEZx pic.twitter.com/l1X3KdLLD7 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 (@beyoncepress) April 13, 2023

"And I think when Nina Simone put out music, you loved her voice. That's what she wanted you to love, that was her instrument," she said. "But you didn't get brainwashed by her day-to-day life, and what her child is wearing, and who she's dating, and, you know, all the things that really … is not your business. And it shouldn't influence the way you listen to the voice and the art. But it does."

More from Inquisitr

Oprah Had Asked Beyonce if She Preferred Being a Wife to a Girlfriend, Her Reply Blew The Audience

Beyoncé Fans Spot a 'Pregnancy Clue' Hinting She Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Jay-Z