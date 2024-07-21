When Barron Trump's Adorable Moment with Step-Sister Ivanka's Son Went Viral

In the whirlwind of political activity following Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, a heartwarming moment involving his youngest son, Barron Trump, and his baby nephew Theodore stole the show. A while ago, when President Trump signed formal nominations for his cabinet picks in the President’s Room at the U.S. Capitol, then 10-year-old Barron was captured on camera playing peekaboo with nine-month-old- Theodore, the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The sweet interaction quickly went viral, flaunting a different side of the First Family amid the serious proceedings.

Netizens were quick to react to the adorable clip. Many praised Barron for his genuine display of affection and playfulness. One user gushed, “That was actually nice, he was being a normal 10-year-old.” Another user added, “Barron Trump gonna be POTUS one day. Bank on it.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Am not a Trump fan but go, Barron!”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some took the opportunity to criticize President Trump and his policies, using the moment to express their disdain. One user tweeted, “Signing orders WITHOUT giving them much thought is not what a @POTUS ought to do = ‘fools rush in where wise men fear to tread’”

Another user exclaimed, “Fruit doesn't fall far from the tree, the father doesn't pay attn to the people so why would his son pay attn to him, no home training.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “Oh, there he is, less than an hour after being sworn in, ripping healthcare insurance out of the hands of the poor.”

As per US Weekly, despite the criticism directed at President Trump, the cute uncle moment showcased a rare glimpse into Barron’s personality. He had previously accumulated attention when he struggled to stay awake during his father’s early-morning campaign victory speech in November back then.

Moreover, he made headlines when his mother, Melania Trump, threatened legal action after a YouTube user suggested that Barron was autistic. The since-deleted video, which showed Barron yawning and clapping, was deemed as harassment and bullying by Melania’s lawyer, Charles J. Harder.

The video creator later apologized and remarked, “As someone who was diagnosed at age 5 and has gone through bullying myself … I made this because I truly believed Barron was on the spectrum, and I wanted people to stop bullying him over his ‘weird’ behavior.”

The interaction between Barron and Theodore during the cabinet nomination ceremony was a stark contrast to the serious political undertones of the event. Trump told Nancy Pelosi, "You know he's going to be terrific, and he's going to be approved, but I'll give you a different one, You want Elaine?" As President Trump signed the nominations, including those for Rep. Tom Price and Elaine Chao, Barron’s playful antics at that time provided a light-hearted distraction.