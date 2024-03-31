When Barron Trump Skipped Dad Donald Trump's Final Presidential Speech in 2021

In 2021, Barron Trump chose not to attend his father's final speech as President, marking a noticeable absence amidst the family gathering at Joint Base Andrews. While Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Donald Trump, was seen tearing up during his father's speech, Barron, the youngest of his children, did not join his older siblings in extending his support to his father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

According to People, Barron was allegedly also absent when his parents left the White House early that morning to board Air Force One. Barron's whereabouts on such a significant day hence sparked a Twitter frenzy, with some users drawing parallels between him and the character of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Trump Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump, who was with her husband, Michael Boulos, all made time out of their schedules to attend Donald's last address.

Before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, the former first family left Washington, D.C., and traveled to Donald's exclusive club in Florida, where they were known to often vacation. According to sources, while the family planned to move into the Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, the former First Lady was said to have been busy choosing local schools for young Barron. Throughout the Donald administration, Melania Trump, 53, showed a noticeable protectiveness toward Barron by frequently shielding him from the public eye. This led many to speculate that his absence may have been yet another measure to keep him away from any political scrutiny, given he was only 14 at that time.

Before leaving, the former President and the First Lady gave a few remarks to a small group of family members, friends, and supporters. Turning to face his wife, Donald remarked, "We've left it all— as the athletes would say— we left it all on the field...In a month when we're sitting in Florida, we can't look at each other and say, 'Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'" In the ten-minute address, Donald tooted his own horn and outlined his achievements. Additionally, he promised that he and his family would 'be back in some form.'

Donald later blamed voting fraud for his defeat in the weeks following the election. Subsequently, many of his followers were in the crowd that stormed the Capitol building after the last election. Additionally, the ex-POTUS declined to participate in any of the customs associated with the symbolic passing of the torch, which has served as the foundation of the peaceful handover of power from one government to the next. This included also declining to extend an invitation for a get-to-know-you meeting to the Bidens at the White House, as reported by The Daily Mail.