When Barbra Streisand Called Out the Media for Covering Trump Poorly by Asking This Question

Legendary singer and actress, Barbra Streisand, appeared on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher to promote her new album, Walls, on November 2, 2018. In the segment, she asked a sharp question about how the media covered then-President, Donald Trump. Streisand began, "I have one question, though. Why do we allow the media to keep showing him on TV?... Why are we covering his rallies? He’s had 71 rallies."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Kane

In response, host Bill Maher suggested that excessive attention to Trump was motivated by financial gain. He reasoned, "There is money in it," and that news firms put profit ahead of public service. "The media used to be a loss leader. They didn’t care if covering the news made money. And now it has to report to the stockroom like everybody else." Streisand urged, "That's so sad to me. Don't cover him."

During the show, Streisand revealed that 'real sadness' and 'anger' motivated her to create the album, as she had many sleepless nights over disturbing images of children separated from their parents at the border, Decider reported. Maher and Streisand also discussed how crucial authenticity is to engaging viewers from different political backgrounds. They agreed that even when individuals disagree on particular subjects, they respond well to honesty.

Streisand related an incident where she interacted jokingly with Republican concertgoers in Washington, D.C. She had asked how many people in the audience were Republicans, and a lot of people raised their hands. So, she quipped, “Sure, you’re the ones who could afford these tickets!” This prompted a lengthy history of Streisand's political activity. "I was on Nixon’s enemies list, which I was very proud to be, and I still am very proud to be," she stated with pride.

Additionally, Streisand shared her coping strategies for dealing with the constant news cycle surrounding Trump. She admitted, "First of all, I eat a lot. I eat sweets, like coffee ice cream, that counterbalances the bitterness that he’s throwing at us." She further admitted, "Also, I have to play games before I go to sleep. To get him out of your head…you have to play gin." She cited the Republican leader's climate change denial, environmental policy, and unwillingness to make his tax returns public, as some of the reasons why she was fiercely critical to him.

She asserted, "What is he hiding? Why is he abusing this power he has? Why is he living with these conflicts of interest? Why do other Republicans let him get away with it?" as per Deadline. In light of the same, she urged media outlets once more, "Don't cover him!" Numerous viewers found resonance in her inquiries on media accountability and her open-minded thinking on managing political strain.

