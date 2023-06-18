When Ana De Armas Said Marilyn Monroe 'Haunted' Blonde’s Set: “She’d Throw Things off the Wall Sometimes”

Ana de Armas, known for her role in the Netflix biopic about Marilyn Monroe, Blonde, reportedly had an encounter with the late Marilyn Monroe on the sets. The acclaimed actor revealed that she felt the presence of the Hollywood icon while filming the movie. During the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, the 34-year-old actress went down memory lane about her experience while shooting, stating that she believed Monroe was close to the cast and crew on set, as per Reuters.

De Armas said, "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it."

About portraying the Niagara star, de Armas expressed her deep connection to the character she portrayed in the widely acclaimed movie, saying, "[Monroe] was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me, and it was beautiful."

Portraying Monroe in the film was not an easy task for de Armas. In an exclusive word with The Sunday Times, she said, "I tried! It only took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some [automated dialogue replacement] sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried." Being a method actor and having taken on this pretty ambitious project, de Armas was determined to do justice to it by all means.

Director Andrew Dominik, who helmed Blonde, had confidence in de Armas' ability to play Monroe despite her Spanish accent. He recalled recognizing her talent when he saw her in the 2015 film Knock Knock. "I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It is a little bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door you know it," Dominik said as he compared his instant connection with de Armas. The emotional impact of the film was evident at the Venice premiere screening, where de Armas reportedly shed tears during the 14-minute standing ovation, as reported by Variety.

De Armas' performance has garnered praise for capturing Monroe's essence and bringing her story to life on the screen. As the film continues to make its mark on audiences, de Armas' connection with Monroe and her dedication to the role is evident, making Blonde a highly anticipated biopic that aims to offer a fresh perspective on the legendary star's life and legacy.

