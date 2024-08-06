When a Waitress in Chicago Spat on Eric Trump and Invited Threats For Other Workers as Well

A Chicago waitress was suspended from work following allegations made by Eric Trump, who claimed she spat on him during a dinner in early 2019, as per Newsweek. Furthermore, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, took to Twitter to announce that law enforcement officials were present at The Aviary, a luxurious restaurant in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, assisting the United States Secret Service with a legal issue. The restaurant also said, "We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

They further said, "What is certain is this: no customer should ever be spit upon. We have not yet spoken with the employee, but our HR team has, in the meantime, placed her on leave." Furthermore, a representative for the Trump Organization asserted that both the Secret Service and the Chicago Police Department had detained a woman, whose identity was not revealed, in connection with the incident. However, she was subsequently released. The organization also stated that Eric had informed the police that he did not wish to pursue charges, which reportedly led to the waitress being released, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Eric said, "It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems. For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we're winning." Eric, a vocal supporter of his father's administration, frequently appears on conservative television programs. Meanwhile, the restaurant group expressed concern over an online campaign targeting The Aviary following the incident, describing it as troubling.

The restaurant group also noted that numerous online users were advocating for the closure of their businesses, making threats against their staff, and posting false reviews. "We hope this incident can, at least, illuminate the current absurdity of the discourse in our politics," they said. Eric was in Chicago for business, visiting the Trump Hotel Chicago, a property of the Trump Organization. He also shared his visit to the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago on Twitter. Additionally, Eric had the opportunity to join his father, along with his adult siblings and their partners, on a state visit to the U.K. During this visit, he attended a formal banquet with the Queen.

Eric Trump says Chicago waitress spit on him at cocktail bar https://t.co/me66Rb9mK3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2019

He also joined his father at the family's golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he and his elder brother, Donald Trump Jr., were captured in photographs during a night out. Meanwhile, following the incident, The Aviary received both praise from Trump opponents, who saw it as part of the resistance, and criticism from Trump supporters, who viewed it as disrespectful to the first family. However, the restaurant owners expressed their reluctance to engage in this debate, as reported by CBS News.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 19, 2024. It has since been updated.