When a Spanish Woman Went Viral for Saying ‘Donald Trump Is the Reason My Husband Proposed to Me'

In a heartwarming and expected twist, former U.S. President Donald Trump once found himself at the center of a viral love story. Ada Lluch, a woman originally from Spain and now residing in the United States, shared on social media a while ago, how Trump played a prominent role in her engagement. The revelation quickly captured the attention of millions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lluch declared, "Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me."

Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me.



When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time he asked “How long have you been married?” but we weren’t married.



My husband said “Mr. President, we’re not married.”



And the President looked him very seriously in… — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) July 14, 2024

Lluch explained that she and her then-boyfriend had attended a Trump fundraiser. "When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time he asked, 'How long have you been married?' but we weren’t married. My husband said, 'Mr. President, we’re not married.' And the President looked him very seriously in the eyes and said, 'You’re going to be very depressed if you don’t marry her.' Then looked at me and told me how beautiful I was. Twice." The interaction struck a chord with the couple, and just three weeks later, Lluch found herself wearing an engagement ring.

This was the night with President Trump where the story I said above happened. It was at a fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago.



Then there was a picture from our civil service wedding that our beautiful friend @AnnVandersteel did for us 😍 pic.twitter.com/i73923QfhU — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) July 14, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Lluch now is quite fond of the Republican leader. Post the July 13 Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Trump, she wrote, "I cannot stop crying whenever I see that video. I try not to watch and I try not to stay on social media these days since I am on a trip with my girlfriends. But it’s really so sad and heartbreaking for him and I can imagine how hard it is for his children and wife."

When I decided that I was going to speak up for the things that I believed in, I never understood all the things that would happen to my life.



I lost friends and even family members, for speaking up for the things that I believe in.



I’m not a radical person - I just believe… pic.twitter.com/SXEdBmGdsr — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) April 19, 2023

Lluch has long been a vocal and devoted supporter of Trump. In another tweet, she shared the challenges she faced in speaking up for the things she believed in. She wrote, "I lost friends and even family members, for speaking up...I’m not a radical person." She emphasized that the Western world needs to embrace traditional values and be less woke. She shared how this journey helped her meet great people and added, "But no moment will ever compare to getting to meet and speak with the 45th and 47th President of the United States. This man gave up a life of luxury and ease to save the country he loved."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

She emphasized how Trump inspired her to take a stand for herself and speak for things that matter to her. She concluded, "It was my humble privilege and honor to be able to meet him and speak with him last night. Thank you for what you’ve done for the entire world, President Trump!" In July, in a separate post on X, Lluch expressed her desire to vote for him. She tweeted, "Omg I wish so much I was an American citizen already and could vote for Trump. He is a hero to the entire world."