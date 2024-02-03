When a Four-Year-Old Made a Daunting Claim About Being The 'Reincarnation' of Princess Diana

Princess Diana was known for her ethereal beauty and delightful smile. Her warmth and grace were more than enough to light up a room. Moreover, she was the most beloved member of the British Royal Family and was married to Prince Charles III. Her unfortunate death on August 31, 1997, left a void in the hearts of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and the rest of the world. Many grieved and mourned over the late Princess of Wales and wished she were still here today…But, one child’s claim of her return in a rather bizarre manner left many mind-boggled.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

There have been many conspiracies surrounding Princess Diana’s death and even more so about the possibility of her being alive. As per The Mirror UK, an Australian TV host, David Campbell claimed that his four-year-old son Billy believes he’s the very reincarnation of Princess Diana! Moreover, he also seemed to remember quite a few instances from her life before passing away [to the next one]. Speaking to Stellar Magazine, Campbell revealed a spine-chilling tale of his son narrating the “weirdest” thing he’s ever had to write.

The father of three recounted the very first time young Billy uttered the late royal’s name. The daunting part is that he was just a 2-year-old when he quickly pointed at a picture of her and said, “Look, it’s me when I was a princess!” Do note that as per the boy’s father, he was still a toddler and knew nothing about the world of royals. For young Billy to make such a profound claim is perhaps chilling. Likewise, Billy went on to recall many other instances from Princess Diana’s life that were oddly true and weird for him to have known.

For instance, he once brought up Princess Diana’s brother John who had sadly passed away right before she was born. The late royal member would seldom discuss her brother, but as per multiple sources at the time she doted and longed for his presence in her life. Nonetheless, he also referred to Princess Diana’s sons as his own “boys” when he was three years old. When his parents would attempt to clarify what he meant, their son would simply say they were his “sons.”

Balmoral; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Although the parents might’ve brushed off the thought of his allegations having truth in them, this next incident deeply concerned them. At one point in time, Billy was having a conversation with a Scottish family friend. During his hearty chat, the young lad in great detail revealed the inside of Princess Diana’s famed house, Balmoral!

Campbell wrote surprisingly, “He claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland. He described the castle as having unicorns on it and was called Balmoral.” Billy’s father was flummoxed at the thought of his son being aware of such intimate details.

Lastly, Campbell recalled his son’s last comment about Princess Diana’s horrific car crash that resulted in her death. This haunting claim might just send shivers down your spine. Campbell wrote, “Lisa showed him another photo of Diana…” He added, “Billy said: ‘There’s me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came and I wasn’t a princess anymore.” Surely a four-year-old might be joking? Could it be that she’s been truly reincarnated? Well, whether or not young Billy would continue to make even more such claims remains to be seen.