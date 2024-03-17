What Most People Don't Know About Joe Rogan Despite His Immense Popularity

Here Is What You Never Knew About Joe Rogan

After transitioning from comic to UFC analyst, Joe Rogan is now a very well-known podcaster. What are some of the star's lesser-known facts, though? Since entering the stand-up circuit in the early 1990s, the performer has caused controversy. According to The New York Times, Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, became a huge sensation and led to a $200 million deal with the massive streaming company Spotify. The uncensored ideas and themes have captivated the audiences of all the sectors of his work.

1. Joe Rogan's Rough Childhood

Hailing from the violence-torn streets of Newark, Rogan's roots were anything but rosy, according to Rolling Stone. His cop father and mother's marriage crumbled when he was just 5, the collateral damage of his dad's brutal temper. Not long afterward, he relocated to San Francisco with his mother and her new spouse. Rogan stated about his father, "Never heard from him again." He told Rolling Stone, "I don't hate the guy," despite the fact that his father had been abusive against both Rogan and his mother. He continued, "I just don't want to be involved with him, and I don't want to talk to him. He was very nice to me, loved me. But he was super, super-violent, and he would have turned me into a f***ing psychopath." Afterward, Rogan moved to Boston with his mother and stepfather, according to The New York Times. For once, he got along with his stepfather. He described him as a "great guy" in a podcast episode from 2017.

2. Embracing Fatherhood and Privacy

In the 2000s, he got married to Jessica Rogan. She was a former cocktail server. He embraced her daughter from a previous relationship. Later together, they welcomed two more beautiful daughters into their family. Rogan credits fatherhood for transforming his life, stating, "Everybody who knows me says there's, like, me pre-children and post-children. I'm so much nicer." Rogan mostly does not share pictures of his wife or daughters on social media. His stepdaughter, the musician Kayja Rose, occasionally shares pictures of herself with her mother. He described Kayja as "an awesome kid" during an appearance on The Rosie Show, telling host Rosie O'Donnell that their father-daughter relationship is so close that, when Rose was a teenager, she would talk to him about "weird" and "uncomfortable" issues, including boys.

3. Rogan's Ride: From MTV, Disney to Comedy Central Clashes

According to Rogan, who appeared on MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour, the network offered him an exclusive three-year contract for a mere $500. This meager offer served as the basis for his manager's successful attempt to set off a bidding war. Rogan said, "I got a pile of cash and wound up on a Fox sitcom that Disney produced." Hardball, the sitcom, ran for a mere six episodes. Next, he went on to the popular sitcom NewsRadio. Even though he gained much of his fame as an actor in the 1990s, he freely acknowledged that his motivation was money. Following his remarkable rise to popularity on Fear Factor, Rogan teamed up with pal Doug Stanhope to co-host the beloved Comedy Central series The Man Show. "'The Man Show' is far funnier than 'Fear Factor,' and it will allow people to see me as a comedian," he told Men's Fitness in 2003.

4. From Childhood Fear to UFC Fame

Being short and constantly on the move as a child, Rogan suffered from a dread of being bullied by stronger children. This is why he decided to study the formal art of combat. He admitted, "I was scared of this one kid so bad," on a 2018 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. "I do remember him getting me in a headlock, throwing me on the ground, and then leaning like he was gonna punch me in the face but deciding not to." He stated he didn't know how to react and shortly after that, he enrolled in karate classes. Randomly, in between stints on Fear Factor, Rogan started working as a UFC analyst. "I just want to go to the fights and drink," he initially told UFC president Dana White, according to Rolling Stone. In exchange for his analysis, White gave him free tickets, and soon after, he became the UFC's face.

5. Joe Rogan's Friendship with Anthony Bourdain

Prior to Anthony Bourdain's passing in 2018, Rogan and the TV personality made guest appearances on one other's shows. Their public connection began in 2011 when Bourdain joined Rogan on his podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the distinction between stand-up comedy and public speaking, as well as his favorite destinations. Taking a cue from Bourdain, Rogan appeared on Parts Unknown, his CNN program, in 2016. He showed Bourdain how to shoot wildlife for food. Rogan joked, "We hunted all day." Following his suicide, Rogan paid tribute to Bourdain in a podcast episode.

6. Joe Rogan Suffers From Vitiligo

Mostly recognized as an autoimmune disease, Rogan disclosed that he also has vitiligo. He told fans, "I also have an autoimmune disorder, its called vitiligo, and my vitiligo improved, I had a bunch of white spots fill in," He stated, "I have improvements in my vitiligo, and a lot of aches and pains went away," as per The Brag. According to the Mayo Clinic, vitiligo is a condition that results in areas of skin losing color. Vitiligo can cause unanticipated color loss, both in terms of amount and rate. Any area of your body with skin can be affected. Additionally, it could impact the interior of the hair and the mouth.

7. Joe Rogan Tried to Convince Phil Hartman to Leave His Wife

In a heartbreaking case of what could have been, the podcast mogul once attempted to persuade the late Phil Hartman—the voice of Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz on The Simpsons—to divorce his wife Brynn Omdahl during their high school friendship in the 1990s. Regretfully, following a history of drug abuse and domestic abuse, Omdahl killed Hartman on May 28, 1998, while he was sleeping, using a.38 revolver before ending her own life. 'SNL' veteran Hartman passed away tragically, and the cast of NewsRadio found it difficult to move on. Actor Rogan took a week off from performing stand-up comedy.

8. Joe Rogan Hosted a Game Show Produced by Ashton Kutcher

Rogan hosted a reality TV show again after making a name for himself on Fear Factor as the host who was willing to push viewers to the brink. Ashton Kutcher served as the executive producer for this one. It failed to gain traction even though the concept seemed intriguing. Kutcher produced a game show called Game Show In My Head. Hosted by Rogan, the show's competitors would go around performing absurd stunts in public while wearing a tiny earpiece and a hidden camera. Nevertheless, the show's tenure was brief, lasting only eight episodes in 2009.