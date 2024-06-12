What Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict Could Mean if Melania Divorces Him, As Per a Legal Expert

In light of Donald Trump's conviction on 34 criminal charges, a legal expert discussed the potential consequences of a divorce between the former president and Melania Trump. Speculation has been circulating for some time that his marriage to Melania was in disarray due to his liaison with Stormy Daniels as well as his many legal issues. As such, a legal expert addressed the mounting rumors by outlining the potential impact of Donald's recent convictions on Melania's divorce filing.

The Lovell Firm's Tre Lovell informed Nicki Swift, "Subject to a few exceptions, New York is a no-fault divorce state, and either party can get divorced based upon irreparable differences. Trump's convictions could become relevant if the verdict somehow affects his ability to earn an income, which would be considered in spousal support issues."

The potential monetary consequences of Donald's guilt are now uncertain while he awaits sentencing. Still, the potential penalties for Trump's 34 felony charges range from prison time to probation, fines of up to $5,000 per count, or even home confinement, as reported by CBS News. His ability to pay spousal support to Melania in the event of a divorce might be jeopardized if his sentence severely impacts his financial account.

Why in the world is Melania still married to Donald Trump? He had an affair with a pornstar, he’s a foul mouthed liar and degrades women. I see zero traits that someone looks for in a mate. Surely she can Divorce him and still live a life of luxury? I don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/rE5ZFdZGYs — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 13, 2024

Even before he became president, the world was curious about Donald's marriage to Melania Knavs, a former model from Slovenia. The power couple has been through it all since their 2005 Palm Beach, Florida, wedding, including public litigation, adultery allegations, and claims of gold-digging. Then, their relationship came under further scrutiny in 2016 when the billionaire decided to run for the White House and change the course of American politics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robin Platzer

Interestingly, at a Miss USA pageant party in January of 2000, Donald acknowledged to The New York Times that he and Melania had briefly broken up. In an interview with DuJour, Melania also said that Donald's thoughts about a presidential run contributed to the breakup. Matthew Atanian, a fashion photographer and Melania's ex-roommate and friend, also claimed that the couple had an argument quite early on in their relationship. Atanian informed GQ, "She had some trust issues with him at the beginning ... She kept her apartment to have her own space because of this." Atanian then added that the couple had reunited after six months. According to him, Melania might have accepted Donald's unchangeable nature and told every interviewer who asked that she had no desire to alter him.

Apart from the ups and downs in their relationship, Melania was recently called out for seemingly abandoning her spouse during the trials. Many Republicans and other Trump supporters have been there throughout the trial to voice their disapproval of the case and its main defendants. Malania's ex-aide, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that this was her way of protecting her reputation, which has taken a beating due to her husband's controversies. Grisham stated, "I would be absolutely floored if she showed up. There’s just no way, and again, she hasn’t shown up this whole time now. And so, in her mind, I think she would think that she was caving or even look weak to suddenly show up."