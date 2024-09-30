Wendy Williams Stammers in Viral Clip After Diddy Mentions Meeting Her Son, Internet Says 'She Knew It'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean Diddy Combs's arrest has stirred the online community, and various interviews and throwback videos of the infamous rapper have been emerging. According to the US Mirror, a resurfaced video from 2017 showcases Wendy Williams stammering as Combs casually mentions meeting her son. In the video, the former TV host is seen lauding the I Need a Girl rapper's influence on the world, including praising his representation at the time, prior to the serious sexual allegations becoming public. She mentions her son and says: "And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old -" However, Combs swiftly cuts in, saying, "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man." Williams appears startled by the unexpected disclosure, and a wave of emotions runs across her face.

She hesitates before saying: "You, you represent a lot to a lot of people in general. I mean you're an example to people who aren't black, like 'Yes we can, yes we can,' you're an example to boys, like your boys, my boys, their boys, boys in general." In response to the video, netizens noted that Williams' maternal instincts surfaced before she was able to maintain her composure on live television.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord

"She was definitely thrown off by that comment. She definitely knew something and didn't want that something around her kid," an X user reasoned. "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice," someone observed. "They all knew but no one did anything about it. That's the Hollywood way," a netizen criticized. "It looks like her mind is quickly flipping through all the different horrifying things that could've happened backstage," another person wrote.

"The way she wanted to say “you stay away from my son”, an online user agreed. An X user chimed, "The way she got frazzled when Diddy said he met her son backstage, that was her maternal protective instinct overriding her establishment programming. Mother's love is stronger than anything. She def knew about him." Another person said, "I've never seen that many emotions in the space of three seconds."

Following an indictment for his suspected role in a continuing sex trafficking case, Diddy was taken into custody. After his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual assault and abuse in late 2023, the rapper was the target of numerous civil lawsuits. A slew of more accusations from other accusers quickly arose, even though the two settled the lawsuit out of court in less than a day.

Homeland Security raided the Last Night rapper's houses in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year, claiming to have discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Authorities alleged that Combs hosted "freak offs," or purportedly illicit sex parties with prostitution and nonconsensual actions. However, Combs has consistently and "vehemently" refuted all accusations of misconduct made against him.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453