Wendy Williams' Ex-Publicist Claims Controversial Documentary 'Exploited' Host: "She'd Be 'Mortified"

The recent Lifetime docu-series, Where is Wendy Williams? Has ignited controversy and drawn criticism from Wendy Williams’ former publicist, Shawn Zanotti. In an interview, Zanotti expressed her concerns, stating that Williams would be appalled by the portrayal of her in the documentary. Zanotti, who appeared in the series, asserted, "I felt that [Williams] was being exploited. She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career. ... She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way. When I mentioned [doing a documentary] to Wendy, she immediately said: 'Yes, I would love to do it. I would love to be able to get my story out there,'” Zanotti further added, “That is not the project that [Williams] signed up for. That’s not the project [the producers] brought to me. That’s not what I told her this was going to be about. There were a lot of good moments. None of those good moments were shown."

As per Page Six, the documentary navigated Williams’ cognitive and behavioral issues preceding her diagnoses of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, leaving viewers in shock. Zanotti also raised concerns about the production process, indicating that she had flagged her apprehensions to Williams' legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, during filming. She revealed, "I don’t think [the diagnosis] would have stopped them at all. The producers were asking questions throughout the entire time — would ask questions where she would somewhat seem confused, and I feel as though it was done to be intentional at that moment in time to make their storyline. Again, this was presented as a documentary to her, but to me, it looked as though it was a reality show of a circus, a circus to her downfall. I did not agree with what was going on with this documentary. I made it very clear to the guardian. The production company was aware of that. I didn’t — I didn’t agree with the way this was moving and shaking. And instead of them dealing with it with me, they decided to ignore me. They ignored me from that moment, and I never heard from them again.”

In response to the backlash, the filmmakers defended their perspective, highlighting their commitment to showcasing a complex and sensitive story with dignity and sensitivity. Yet, Zanotti remains unconvinced, asserting, “Although you saw those horrific components of what she did in the way that she treated me, there were great, beautiful moments that happened after that. That is not the project that she signed up for. My concern at this point is: What’s really going on? Who really does have her best interest at heart?” NBC reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Speculation about Williams' health has been ongoing since she fainted live on air in 2017. The documentary further fueled discussions about her struggles with addiction and her subsequent health issues, providing a glimpse into her personal challenges and the public scrutiny she faced. As Williams' fans and the public grapple with the revelations presented in the documentary, Zanotti's critique highlights broader concerns about the ethical boundaries of media portrayal and the importance of respecting individuals' dignity and privacy, especially during vulnerable moments.