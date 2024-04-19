Wendy Williams’ Conservator Insists Her Ex Kevin Hunter Return $112K of ‘Overpaid’ Divorce Settlement

Wendy Williams' diagnosis of dementia sparked hues and cries for the well-being of the yesteryear star. According to RadarOnline.com, Sabrina Morrissey, who serves as the guardian, is seeking to recover $112,500 from the former spouse of the troubled talk show host, Kevin Hunter. Morrissey claims that Hunter has received more money than necessary in his divorce settlements with The Wendy Williams Show host.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lars Niki

After ceasing to receive money that Williams had agreed to pay him as part of their divorce settlement, Hunter petitioned a court. He stated that he hadn't received severance payments since 2021. In 2022, a court-ordered guardianship placed Morrissey in charge of Williams' finances, as reported by this outlet. According to court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun, Morrissey asserted that based on the marital settlement agreement, the severance payments were supposed to cease if Williams' annual income fell below a specified threshold. Morrissey argued that Williams experienced a significant decline in income in October 2021 when she discontinued hosting The Wendy Williams Show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Morrissey wrote, "She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022. As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy]." Williams' guardian sought the return of the requested funds to the media mogul and filed for a gag order to restrict Hunter from discussing the issue. Hunter has requested the resumption of payments and the release of financial records from Williams' divorce to the present. He was married to Williams from November 1999 to January 2020, and they share one child together.

"This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly. Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Wendy] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order," Hunter wrote. Recent court filings revealed that at the age of 59, Williams had signed a contract to receive $100,000 per episode for a four-part documentary. This documentary faced criticism for its depiction of her private battle with dementia. The details were outlined in an 18-page contract reportedly signed by the beloved host before her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Wendy Williams’ guardian demands ex Kevin Hunter return $112K after he was ‘overpaid’ in divorce & wants him silencedhttps://t.co/aNSwBcUwYV Silenced? "What you talking about, Willis?" I know what I'm thinking! — strappygal (@strappygal123) April 17, 2024

Morrissey raised concerns about the validity of the contract in a contentious lawsuit against A&E Networks Television, LLC, the parent company of Lifetime, in an effort to halt the documentary's airing. "She was not, and is not, capable of consenting to the terms of the documentary Contract," the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court has stated.