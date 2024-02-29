Wendy Williams' Bestie Said Her Guardian Would Leave the Dementia-Struck Star Without Access to Food

The world was in shock when learning about Wendy Williams’ unfortunate frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia diagnosis as per CBS News. Many colleagues from the entertainment industry including guests who appeared on her show: The Wendy Williams Show, poured in their love and support. Fans across the world also sent their thoughts and prayers in the wake of her diagnosis. Williams’ physical and mental health has been a hot topic of discussion for quite a while now. Recently, her best friend unveiled yet another astonishing ordeal: Williams was once left without any access to food by her guardian in charge!

As per The U.S. Sun, her close friend Regina Hall alleged Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, not only restricted Williams from money but also food. Do note that Williams’ attorney, Morrissey was appointed her legal guardian shortly after Williams’ show was canceled. Some of Morrissey’s roles include monitoring Williams’ money matters which practically dictates a small portion of her life. One of those tiny fragments includes purchasing necessities such as sustenance.

Speaking to News Nation host Chris Cuomo Hall said, “Every time she [Williams] had to do anything that she had to pay for, she had to go through the guardian.” Additionally, Hall accused Morrissey of purposefully delaying a response as soon as possible.

Moreover, she claimed that during a few instances, Morrisey has simply ignored such requests. Circling back to the crux of the matter, Hall recalled the time Williams allegedly wasn’t given the first and possibly the most important meal of the day: breakfast. As narrated by Hall, despite Williams citing her preference for breakfast early or rather at the crack of dawn, Morrisey would sometimes forget about it and arrive ‘hours later’ instead. Hall noted, “So, Wendy wouldn’t have any food…”

Upon noticing the predicament Williams was under regards being healthy and consuming good food, Hall would often take it upon herself to send across meals for Williams. She recalled, “I would have to send her food from Los Angeles to New York for delivery service because she wasn’t getting [food].”

Furthermore, Hall noted that since Williams had ‘no communication’ allowed to others, and didn’t have any other ‘access to money’ other than through her guardian, things were dire. Moreover, Hall claimed Williams’ publicist to have also been informed of the dilemma of no food. She said, “Both of us [the publicist and Hall] were going back and forth sending food to Wendy because she wasn’t having access to food.”

Williams’ close friend wasn’t in the slightest bit happy to see her dear friend involved in such an incident and freely expressed her disheartenment about the situation. She seemed rather empathetic of Williams' condition and ultimately said, “That’s what was concerning to me because she was telling me she didn’t have food.” Williams’ guardian and representatives are yet to issue a comment on the matter.