Watch Jimmy Fallon Impersonate Donald Trump by Pretending to Get Caught While Praising Hitler

There have been many rumors over the years that former President Donald Trump was fascinated by Hitler and his dictatorship in Nazi Germany. His comments about Hitler have also drawn a lot of criticism. Recently, host Jimmy Fallon impersonated Trump in his opening monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following the remarks made by Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, who revealed that Trump had frequently praised Hitler for his military power, he humorously offered an apology.

Donald Trump was interviewed by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on October 15, 2024, in Chicago. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)

The late-night host said, “Some political news. Well, guys, the big story today is Trump’s former White House chief of staff went on record to detail how Trump often said, quote: ‘Hitler did some good things.’” As reported by The Wrap, he added, “Trump made it worse today when he said, ‘Oops, mein bad!’ No, no, don’t say that. This is the first election where reporters have to ask: ‘Who’d you root for when you watched ‘Saving Private Ryan’?” Speaking about the polls, Fallon jokingly said, “Right now, Kamala Harris is thinking: ‘Seriously, how are we still tied? What is going on?’” Fallon’s skit was a direct reaction to remarks made by Kelly in interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic.

Kelly's remarks, coming just two weeks before Election Day, added to a series of alerts from former Trump White House aides regarding his perspective on the presidency and how he would use power if reelected. He disclosed that Trump has a marked preference for a dictatorial style of governance and noted that the former president expressed a desire for his military leaders to demonstrate the same level of loyalty that Hitler’s generals exhibited towards the German dictator during World War II. In response, Trump's campaign categorically denied these claims, labeling it as completely false.

Democrats swiftly reacted to the remarks, with Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, expressing his disgust during a rally in Wisconsin, stating that the comments about Hitler’s generals made him “sick as hell.” As reported by CNN, Walz said, “Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into this madness — a former president of the United States and the candidate for president of the United States says he wants generals like Adolf Hitler had." The Harris campaign also launched an advertisement that spotlighted Kelly’s comments regarding his former boss. Harris also referenced Trump’s alleged statements to support her claim that he is becoming increasingly "unhinged."

In recent speeches and interviews, Trump has hinted about using the U.S. military against his political opponents. However, he recently refuted the claims that he ever expressed admiration for Hitler during his presidency, including suggestions that he desired the kind of generals Hitler had. Trump criticized the author of the article and the publication itself, labeling it a failing magazine. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, also claimed that Kelly thoroughly embarrassed himself by sharing discredited stories, as reported by NBC News.