Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Enjoy LA Angels' Game With Sons- Kingston, Zuma & Apollo

Grammy winner Gwen Stefani, aged 53, visited her hometown, Anaheim, California, for some leisure time. She attended a Los Angeles Angels baseball game with her family and shared moments on her Instagram stories. The clips captured the joyous experience as they cheered from high-up stadium seats. Gwen, along with her husband Blake Shelton and her kids were seen screaming with excitement, especially her 14-year-old son, Zuma.

In the video, Gwen briefly appeared wearing an Angels jersey, passionately supporting her favorite team before blending back into the crowd. In another Instagram story slide, Gwen captured her nine-year-old son, Apollo, dancing with evident joy among other kids in the stands. He even enthusiastically performed on the jumbotron, showcasing their groovy moves to the entire stadium.

Gwen shares her fun-loving children with her ex-husband, rockstar Gavin Rossdale, aged 57, who is the lead singer and guitarist of the grunge rock band Bush. The group is one of the best-selling rock groups of the 90s, disbanded in 2002. However, they reunited in 2010 and have since released four albums, showcasing their return to the music scene. In 1995, Gwen and Gavin met while their bands, No Doubt and Bush, were on tour together. They got married in 2002 but eventually separated in 2015. Gwen filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. During this time, rumors emerged linking an Australian nanny named Mindy Mann to the couple's split, with allegations of cheating. In March 2017, Gavin candidly spoke to US Weekly about the breakdown of their relationship, acknowledging that the separation caused him a great deal of pain and sadness.

Gwen went on to accept country legend Blake Shelton's proposal on October 27, 2020, in Oklahoma. She excitedly announced their engagement on social media, showcasing her blinged-out hand and sharing a kiss with the country star. Blake expressed his joy on social media accounts, thanking Gwen for saving his 2020 and the rest of his life, conveying his love for her, and, celebrating her acceptance. Their wedding took place on Blake's Oklahoma ranch less than a year later, on July 3, 2021.

Their love story began in 2015 when they started dating after meeting on the set of The Voice, the NBC reality show. Reflecting on their unexpected journey, Blake admitted in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview that if someone had told him back then that he would end up with Gwen, he would have found it unbelievable. Since their marriage, Gwen and Blake haven't had children together. Although Blake is a stepfather to Gwen's three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, and Apollo, he has embraced the role with enthusiasm. He has taken on the responsibility with love and care, becoming an essential and supportive figure in their lives.

